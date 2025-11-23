3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Win vs. Arkansas
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns picked up their eighth win of the season with a firework-filled 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at home on Saturday, keeping their very slim College Football Playoff hopes alive in the process.
The Longhorns will now look for a signature win next week at home against the undefeated Texas A&M Aggies in hopes of convincing the CFP committee that they belong in the bracket.
But before looking ahead to Black Friday, let's look at three Texas standouts from the win over the Razorbacks:
Arch Manning, QB
This was a tough pick, but we decided to go with Manning.
Just kidding.
Manning put together the best game of his college career the Razorbacks and made history in the process. He finished 18 of 30 passing for a career-high 389 yards, four touchdowns and no picks along with a rushing and receiving touchdown.
He became the first player in program history to have a passing, rushing and receiving score in a single game.
Sure, it came against a poor Arkansas defense, but Manning looks like an entirely different player than the one who struggled against UTEP and San Jose State in non-conference play.
Kade Phillips, CB
In his first-career start, Texas freshman cornerback Kade Phillips had a productive performance and earned praise in the process.
He finished with four total tackles and two pass breakups, potentially establishing himself as Texas' CB2 moving forward as a result.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delivered some praise for Phillips after the win.
"I really like Kade," Sarkisian said. "You know, he's got a great demeanor about him. Even when it's not perfect, the ability to bounce back. ... He's tough. He tackles well, he's got good length. Shoot, I appreciate him. At the end, they called pass interference, he was trying to pick it, you know. And I don't know if that ball is catchable or not for the for the receiver, but he's trying to make plays."
DeAndre Moore Jr. WR
Manning got multiple Texas wide receivers involved against Arkansas, but when you finish with three receiving touchdowns, it's hard to be excluded from this list.
That's exactly what DeAndre Moore Jr. did on Saturday, as he triples his season touchdown total up to this point with three scores against Arkansas after only having one touchdown entering the day.
He caught three passes, all for touchdowns, and finished with 74 yards. Moore Jr. got the scoring started for Texas with a 46-yard score in the first quarter before adding two more in the third quarter.
Moore Jr. hasn't posted explosive numbers this season due to the presence of Parker Livingstone, Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo but it's clear he remians a key part of this Texas offense.