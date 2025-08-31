3 Texas Longhorns Who Stood Out in Loss to Ohio State Buckeyes
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns dropped their season opener in disappointing fashion on Saturday in Columbus, falling to the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-7.
Despite the loss, there was still some positive individual performances from the Longhorns. This includes on offense, an area where Texas struggled due to some inconsistent quarterback play from Arch Manning.
Here are three Texas players that stood out during the game:
Jack Bouwmeester, Punter
Playing in his first game as a Longhorns, Bouwmeester, a Utah transfer, showed some elite touch with his leg. In a low-scoring game where the defenses dominated, he proved to be a real weapon for Texas, finishing with four punts for 185 yards. This included a long of 52 and three that landed inside the 20-yard line, highlighted by one that was downed at the Ohio State 3-yard line
This helped limit Ohio State's offense from putting together extended drives, though Texas' offense was unable to capitalize. Still, if the Longhorn defense can continue its impressive play, combining Bouwmeester's abilities on special teams could give opposing teams field-position nightmares this season.
Bouwmeester received some much-deserved praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game.
'I thought Jack Bouwmeester was a tremendous weapon for us today of pinning them deep and something to look forward to down the road of style of play that we can play with," Sarkisian said.
Jack Endries, Tight End
After building some hype this offseason after arriving out of the transfer portal from Cal, Endries got off to a slow against Ohio State but came alive late and gave the Longhorns a chance in the end.
He finished with four catches for a game-high 50 yards, highlighted by a tough 30-yard catch down the left sideline on the game's final drive.
Despite a disappointing game from Manning, he showed a nice connection with Endries, something that will only grow as the season progresses.
"I think Jack Endries is another really good player for us," Sarkisian said. "Made a couple nice plays and was physical in the run game."
Quintrevion Wisner, Running Back
The Longhorns offense was poor to say the least but this was hardly due to a lack of run game. Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter proved to be a dynamic one-two power punch out of the backfield, though it was Wisner that paced the Longhorns' running attack.
Entering the season as the SEC's leading rusher, Wisner, with his new No. 5 jersey, finished with 16 carries for a game-high 80 yards. He showed impressive power in the process against Ohio State's elite defense.
"One of the most encouraging things from today was our ability to run the football," Sarkisian said. "I thought Tre and Cedric both had really good games I think they both averaged just about four or five, six yards per carry whatever it was, I thought our offensive line, who had so many question marks coming in, their ability to move people at the line of scrimmage."
Behind Wisner, Baxter had 10 carries for 40 yards along with five catches for 25 yards.