Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Expecting Rematch With Texas Longhorns This Season?
The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten familiar with each other dating back to last season's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
The two programs will play each other on Sept. 12, 2026 in Austin, but after Saturday's 14-7 win over Texas in Columbus, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't hesitate to say that another meeting could be in store in the foreseeable future, a matchup that would have to take place in the College Football Playoff.
When asked about Ohio State's lack of production in the run game against Texas on Saturday, Day said that things will look different from this year's offense the next time around.
Texas vs. Ohio State Part 3?
"We'll have to look at the film and see, that's a stout front, there was a lot of guys in there," Day said. "When we play them again, I don't think it's gonna look the same way."
It's unlikely that Day was referring to next season's matchup given how far into the future that is and how different both the Buckeyes and Longhorns could look once that matchup rolls around.
If Texas and Ohio State were to meet again this season in the College Football Playoff, there would have been weeks of film study on how to improve the rushing attack.
Despite the win, Ohio State's running game certainly left more to be desired. CJ Donaldson Jr. finished with 19 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown while James Peoples had 10 carries for 20 yards but the team had 34 attempts for just 77 yards as a unit.
Much of this was due to Texas' stout defensive line, which featured multiple transfer portal additions, including former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu. But the defense was only able to do so much, as Texas' offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter on Saturday.
On the flip side, Texas had a solid day on the ground in the loss. Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner led all players with 16 carries for 80 yards, pacing a woeful Texas offense that ended the day with 37 attempts for 166 yards.
The Longhorns will look to bounce back next week at home against San Jose State.
As for the Buckeyes, they will host Grambling in Columbus for their second home game in as many weeks.