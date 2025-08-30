3 Under-the-Radar Texas Longhorns That Can Be Difference Makers vs. Ohio State
The time for deliberation, thoughts, and predictions is finally over as the Texas Longhorns will return to the field for the 2025 season as they take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes very shortly on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX.
Much is expected between the two talented teams as the Longhorns are headlined by their new starting quarterback, Arch Manning, garnering much of the offseason attention among other well-known players. And as for the Buckeyes, the conversation undoubtedly starts with second-year star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, also joined by a cast of talented players around him.
While many of the expectations for Saturday's game from analysts and Texas fans will fall on the likes of Manning, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr, and edge rusher Colin Simmons. There will undoubtedly be a few players not many people have spoken about throughout the offseason and into training camp, which could make a huge difference in the outcome of the matchup.
Which Unsung Players Could Impact the Game?
Liona Lefau, LB
The Longhorns' linebacker room is stacked with talent, making it one of the deepest position groups on the roster, obviously led by the All-American in Hill and returning senior Trey Moore, who made the move to linebacker in the offseason. But within the weeds sits one player who could play a significant role in being the anchor to Texas' defense.
Third-year linebacker Liona Lefau enjoyed a breakout season, seeing action in all 16 games where he filled up the stat sheet, totaling 63 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, a pair of sacks, an interception, and three pass deflections. Lefau should play a big role in steadying the defense as he roams the middle of the field, allowing the Longhorns' linebackers to be used in dynamic situations across the defensive front seven
Brad Spence, EDGE
Brad Spence was brought in from Arkansas through the transfer portal to add depth to the Longhorns' linebacker room, but with playing time very scarce in the deep linebacker rotation. The Longhorns coaching staff decided to convert Spence into an edge rusher, as edge coach LaAllen Clark explained why in a media availability early in training camp.
"Explosiveness, [in the] spring saw a little bit of it rushing off the edge. This summer, we finally decided to permanently move him there." Clark said. "Explosive, physical guy who isn't scared to be at the point of attack and be able to rush, had to clean a lot of stuff with him being a permanent edge guy, it's a work in progress, but what we've seen so far, it's going to be exciting to see."
Possibly not one of the frontline guys at the edge positions, but Spence could play a key role as a rotational player with his speed and power on an already worn-down offensive line and win with ease, disrupting the Buckeyes' offense.
Cole Hutson, Center
Outside of the left tackle, the majority of the positions along the offensive line are never talked about enough, especially the role that centers carry with them, making sure protections are set properly, blitzes are called out, and communication at the line of scrimmage is so important, all before the ball is even snapped.
Senior Cole Hutson takes over the role for longtime starter Jake Majors, who set the program record with 56 game starts to his name. Hutson is not new to the program by any means, with four years of experience, and he is not new to in-game action, as he started his freshman season at right guard. Now moving to the middle of the line, Hutson will have to play a big role in making sure the Longhorns' offense operates smoothly on the road and with an inexperienced quarterback under center.
And while Hutson has been highlighted a few times over the offseason, his performance will be magnified in his first-ever collegiate career start at center against the Buckeyes