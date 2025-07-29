Texas Longhorns Transfer Brad Spence Makes Position Change
The Texas Longhorns' defense is projected to be one of the best in the country, with one of the defense's biggest strengths being along the front seven, with talented linebackers and defensive linemen. Texas brought back a lot of talent at both positions while bringing in new faces, with one of the new Longhorns receiving a position change.
During Tuesday's media availability with the Longhorns coaching staff, defensive edge coach LaAllen Clark revealed that junior Brad Spence will move over to playing EDGE full-time heading into the 2025 season, and explained the reasoning behind moving Spence from linebacker to EDGE.
"Explosiveness, [in the] spring saw a little bit of it rushing off the edge. This summer, we finally decided to permanently move him there." Clark said. "Explosive, physical guy who isn't scared to be at the point of attack and be able to rush, had to clean a lot of stuff with him being a permanent edge guy, it's a work in progress, but what we've seen so far, it's going to be exciting to see."
How does the Move to EDGE from Linebacker Impact Brad Spence and the Texas Defense
Spence came to Austin out of the transfer portal from Arkansas back in December. His first year with the Razorbacks was fairly quiet, recording just 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Spence had a breakout season his sophomore year, totaling 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, and showing off his pass-rushing potential, finishing second on the team in sacks with 4.5.
The move to EDGE clears a bit of a logjam the Longhorns had at the linebacker position heading into the season. With Anthony Hill Jr. being undoubtedly the Longhorns' starting linebacker, and presumably junior Liona Lefau, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, will play right next to Hill. And the Longhorns coaching staff has been experimenting with senior Trey Moore getting reps at both off-ball linebacker and at EDGE.
The Longhorns also have several young linebackers whom Texas might want to see in action next season. In the linebacker rotation, sophomore Ty'Anthony Smith and four-star freshmen Elijah Barnes and Jonathon Cunningham could all see more snaps with Spence being moved over to EDGE.
Texas EDGE room already looked to be dangerous, with sophomore Colin Simmons and a rotation of experience and youth on the other side. Between players like Ethan Burke and Colton Vasek being the veterans of the group, and redshirt freshmen Zina Umeozulu alongside touted freshman Lance Jackson and Smith Orogbo. With the change, the Longhorns now get an additional experienced player to rush the passer.