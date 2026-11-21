The Texas Longhorns are unofficially one win away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Arch Manning had a near-perfect performance and No. 5 Texas rolled to a 45-3 blowout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin on Saturday, giving the Longhorns a victory on Senior Day.

Now all that remains between Texas and a spot in the 12-team CFP is a win in College Station over Texas A&M on Friday.

But before looking ahead to the rivalry matchup in Kyle Field, it's important to reflect on one of the few non-stressful wins for Texas this season.

Perfect Day for Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning was the final player honored during pregame Senior Day festivities.

He followed this up with a near-perfect day, finishing 21 of 25 passing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with one rushing score.

Manning needed a game like this to build some confidence if Texas can officially punch its ticket to the CFP.

Jelani McDonald Strengthens His Thorpe Award Case

Texas could have used a pick-six from Jelani McDonald last week against LSU to avoid any of the late-game drama. His three interceptions resulted in zero points for the Longhorn offense.

It turns out he was just saving it for a week later.

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McDonald came up his fourth interception in two games after snagging a tipped pass in the first quarter and returning it back 31 yards for a touchdown. He now has five picks this season.

McDonald wasn't named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, but he's still eligible to make the group of three finalists if the voters decide otherwise.

Cam Coleman Remains Quiet

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) runs against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Christian Harrison (1) after making a catch during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not every takeaway from a blowout SEC win can be positive.

While the production from Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo undoubtedly deserves recognition, it's concerning that Cam Coleman managed just one catch against a poor Arkansas defense. This could've been the game where he started to find some rhythm.

His catch came on Texas' first play of the game. He did nothing after that.

It's likely that Coleman remains less than 100% after dealing with a shoulder injury, but it's still hard to ignore his glaring lack of production as the regular season comes to a close.

Texas Can't Escape the Injury Issues

The injury issues keep piling up for Texas.

Longhorns safety Kobe Black had to be helped off with what looked like a serious injury in the first half.

Texas starting offensive tackle Andre Cojoe then went back to the locker room in the second half.

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