4 Immediate Takeaways After Texas Longhorns Roll Past Arkansas on Senior Day
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The Texas Longhorns are unofficially one win away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Arch Manning had a near-perfect performance and No. 5 Texas rolled to a 45-3 blowout win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Austin on Saturday, giving the Longhorns a victory on Senior Day.
Now all that remains between Texas and a spot in the 12-team CFP is a win in College Station over Texas A&M on Friday.
But before looking ahead to the rivalry matchup in Kyle Field, it's important to reflect on one of the few non-stressful wins for Texas this season.
Perfect Day for Arch Manning
Manning was the final player honored during pregame Senior Day festivities.
He followed this up with a near-perfect day, finishing 21 of 25 passing for 287 yards, two touchdowns and no picks along with one rushing score.
Manning needed a game like this to build some confidence if Texas can officially punch its ticket to the CFP.
Jelani McDonald Strengthens His Thorpe Award Case
Texas could have used a pick-six from Jelani McDonald last week against LSU to avoid any of the late-game drama. His three interceptions resulted in zero points for the Longhorn offense.
It turns out he was just saving it for a week later.
McDonald came up his fourth interception in two games after snagging a tipped pass in the first quarter and returning it back 31 yards for a touchdown. He now has five picks this season.
McDonald wasn't named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, but he's still eligible to make the group of three finalists if the voters decide otherwise.
Cam Coleman Remains Quiet
Not every takeaway from a blowout SEC win can be positive.
While the production from Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo undoubtedly deserves recognition, it's concerning that Cam Coleman managed just one catch against a poor Arkansas defense. This could've been the game where he started to find some rhythm.
His catch came on Texas' first play of the game. He did nothing after that.
It's likely that Coleman remains less than 100% after dealing with a shoulder injury, but it's still hard to ignore his glaring lack of production as the regular season comes to a close.
Texas Can't Escape the Injury Issues
The injury issues keep piling up for Texas.
Longhorns safety Kobe Black had to be helped off with what looked like a serious injury in the first half.
Texas starting offensive tackle Andre Cojoe then went back to the locker room in the second half.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7