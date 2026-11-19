Everything the CFP Committee Said About Texas After Latest Rankings Release
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The Texas Longhorns rose one spot to No. 5 in Tuesday's release of the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings after beating LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend.
CFP committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek spoke to the media after the new rankings were released and was asked multiple questions about the Longhorns.
Here's everything Yurachek had to say about Texas during the post-rankings press conference.
Full Comments on Texas From CFP Chair Hunter Yurachek
On Why Alabama is Ranked Ahead of Texas
"I think when we look at Alabama and their consistency throughout the conference schedule, I mentioned their point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game, Texas is not in that same ballpark," Yurachek said. "I think just the consistency from one game to the next, even the consistency within a game, I think is why Texas had, after their win against LSU, five wins against teams ranked in our poll last week. That's changed a little bit with the poll this week. Texas got some really good wins. Texas is a really good football team. The separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season."
On what Texas could do to improve its resume compared to Alabama
Question: Is there anything Texas could do against a pair of rivals in the next couple of games to maybe view them differently stacked up against Alabama and their 10-2 being a little more impressive than Alabama's?
"They could take it easy on the University of Arkansas this weekend. How about that (laughter)?" Yurchek said jokingly. "No, I mean, look, Texas has got a really good résumé. They've beaten a number of really good teams. We would not have them ranked 5th in the country if they weren't a really good team. Texas, if they can just keep winning, they'll be in really good shape moving forward."
On comparing Alabama's losses to Texas' losses:
"We're looking at the whole body of work, the whole resume," Yurachek said. "We talked some tonight in our committee room about the consistency of Texas throughout the season, or lack of consistency from one game to the next or even within the same game. We talked about Alabama has been very consistent in most of their conference games, winning their six conference games by an average of almost 23 points. Winning all of the eight games they've won by almost 25 points combined. There's some consistency from Alabama that Texas hasn't shown. Obviously two really good teams or we wouldn't have them ranked at 3 and 5."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7