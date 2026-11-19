The Texas Longhorns rose one spot to No. 5 in Tuesday's release of the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings after beating LSU in Baton Rouge last weekend.

CFP committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek spoke to the media after the new rankings were released and was asked multiple questions about the Longhorns.

Here's everything Yurachek had to say about Texas during the post-rankings press conference.

Full Comments on Texas From CFP Chair Hunter Yurachek

Detailed view of the CFP championship trophy on the sidelines during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Why Alabama is Ranked Ahead of Texas

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"I think when we look at Alabama and their consistency throughout the conference schedule, I mentioned their point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game, Texas is not in that same ballpark," Yurachek said. "I think just the consistency from one game to the next, even the consistency within a game, I think is why Texas had, after their win against LSU, five wins against teams ranked in our poll last week. That's changed a little bit with the poll this week. Texas got some really good wins. Texas is a really good football team. The separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season."

On what Texas could do to improve its resume compared to Alabama

Question: Is there anything Texas could do against a pair of rivals in the next couple of games to maybe view them differently stacked up against Alabama and their 10-2 being a little more impressive than Alabama's?

"They could take it easy on the University of Arkansas this weekend. How about that (laughter)?" Yurchek said jokingly. "No, I mean, look, Texas has got a really good résumé. They've beaten a number of really good teams. We would not have them ranked 5th in the country if they weren't a really good team. Texas, if they can just keep winning, they'll be in really good shape moving forward."

On comparing Alabama's losses to Texas' losses:

"We're looking at the whole body of work, the whole resume," Yurachek said. "We talked some tonight in our committee room about the consistency of Texas throughout the season, or lack of consistency from one game to the next or even within the same game. We talked about Alabama has been very consistent in most of their conference games, winning their six conference games by an average of almost 23 points. Winning all of the eight games they've won by almost 25 points combined. There's some consistency from Alabama that Texas hasn't shown. Obviously two really good teams or we wouldn't have them ranked at 3 and 5."

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