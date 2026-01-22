4 Things to Know About New Texas Longhorns Transfer QB

Just when it seems like the Texas Longhorns are done with their transfer portal class, they add another player to the fold.

Texas landed Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback MJ Morris on Thursday, giving Arch Manning a veteran backup for the 2026 season.

With Morris now set to play his final year of college at Texas, here are four facts Longhorn fans need to know about their new backup quarterback:

Texas Will Be His Fourth School

Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris rolls out to throw a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Morris originally committed to NC State out of high school in 2022, choosing the Wolf Pack despite offers from a slew of elite programs like LSU, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Miami and many more.

He played two seasons at NC State before transferring to Maryland for the 2024 season. He spent just one year with the Terrapins before hitting the portal again, this time heading to Coastal Carolina for the 2025 campaign.

In his career, Morris has gone 186 of 320 passing for 2,021 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding three rushing scores.

Career Record as Starter

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback MJ Morris throws the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Morris has nine career starts under his belt, going 5-4 in those contests.

This has been highlighted by wins in at NC State in 2022 over No. 21 Wake Forest and in 2023 against Clemson and Miami.

He also came off the bench for NC State in 2022 against Virginia Tech to lead the Wolf Pack to a comeback win after trailing 21-3 in the second half.

Went to Same High School as Texas Longhorns DB

A product of Carrollton, GA., Morris attended Carrollton High School and was a member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Though their paths never crossed in high school, Texas safety Zelus Hicks also attended Carrollton High School for his junior and senior years after originally starting out at Parkview High School.

It will be interesting to see what Morris has to say next season about the slight connection that he and Hicks share.

Steve Sarkisian Offered MJ Morris Out of High School at Alabama

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Most notable among the facts about Morris is that his connection with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian dates back pre-COVID when Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Per Hank South of Horns247, the Crimson Tide offered Morris out of high school in 2019 after he worked out at Alabama's camp. This was three years before he graduated, so it's clear that Sarkisian and Nick Saban were high on his abilities.

Now, it's all come full circle, as Morris lands with Sarkisian in the end.