Texas Longhorns Land Veteran Transfer Quarterback

The Texas Longhorns are not finished making moves in the transfer portal.

Following a key portal acquisition, Texas has continued to build depth in its quarterback room behind redshirt sophomore Arch Manning.

Texas signed Coastal Carolina quarterback MJ Morris on Thursday morning, per reports from CBS Sports.

Evaluating Morris and His College Football Journey

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback MJ Morris prepares to throw the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A former three-star prospect, Morris has taken a winding path through the college football sphere. The Georgia native enters his final season of eligibility after stops at NC State, Maryland and Coastal Carolina.

Over his career, the redshirt senior has thrown for 2,021 yards and 20 touchdowns across three programs.

Morris originally committed to NC State, where he appeared in nine games with seven starts over two seasons. He passed for 1,367 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Wolfpack to wins over Marshall, Clemson and Miami as a starter.

He transferred to Maryland in December 2023, making seven appearances and one start. There, Morris completed 59% of his passes for 350 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions before entering the portal again.

Morris spent the 2025 season at Coastal Carolina, appearing in four games. He completed 35 of 60 passes (58.3%) for 304 yards and one touchdown, with four interceptions.

Now, after just one season with the Chanticleers, Morris has found his fourth collegiate stop at Texas, becoming the 17th transfer addition for the Longhorns this cycle.

What Morris’ Addition Means for Texas’ QB Room

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The immediate question surrounding Morris’ arrival is how he fits into an already talented quarterback room.

Morris joins a group headlined by starter Arch Manning, along with rising redshirt freshman KJ Lacey and incoming five-star quarterback Dia Bell.

Texas previously relied on Matthew Caldwell as a veteran backup, but with Caldwell’s eligibility exhausted, the Longhorns sought veteran experience behind Manning.

Lacey, who served as the third-string quarterback last season, appeared in one game, completing a seven-yard pass late against Sam Houston. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Lacey’s development ahead of the Citrus Bowl and suggested the former Alabama Mr. Football winner could be poised for a larger role.

Bell, a five-star prospect from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Texas in June 2024. A natural passer with NBA familial ties, Bell perfectly embodies Texas's ultra-specific approach to quarterbacks. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback has generated a lot of excitement for the future of the position.

Morris will certainly need to earn his role among this talented group, but his experience as a fifth-year quarterback provides valuable maturity and leadership qualities, which Texas likely prioritized as it balances a young quarterback room behind Manning.