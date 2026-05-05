5 Biggest Questions Facing Texas Football Right Now

There are several things that mark the 2026-27 college football season as a "make or break" run for the Longhorns.

Several outgoing transfers, NFL draftees, and athletes out of eligibility left gaping holes for head coach Steve Sarkisian to fill. Coaching staff position changes have introduced a new era to Texas football. Junior quarterback Arch Manning is facing what potentially could be his final year in collegiate play.

With all of these factors, there is added pressure as Texas looks to bounce back from a lackluster 2025-26 season, after the Longhorns failed to make it into the playoff bracket after being ranked as the preseason No. 1.

Here are five questions that Texas must answer as the summer offseason rolls on:

Can Cam Coleman Turn Athleticism Into Productivity?

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman catches a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no doubt that wide receiver Cam Coleman was probably the biggest name to come out of the transfer portal, let alone come to Texas. Widely regarded as the No. 1 overall transfer and best wide receiver, Coleman's pure athleticism and raw talent had several schools seeking his commitment, including an anonymous SEC school that apparently offered him a "blank check." Even so, he ended up in Austin to give the Longhorns the third-best transfer portal class from the offseason.

The question is, can Coleman's athleticism translate into productivity for Manning? In his two years at Auburn, Coleman generated 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. However, reports noted that he hadn't yet fully put all the pieces of his play together, despite showing flashes of playmaking brilliance.

Pictures and clips shared by the Longhorns over the offseason offer glimpses into the athleticism that was promised from Coleman, but it remains to be seen how his chemistry with Manning develops over the following months — and what results it will yield once the season starts.

Can An Offensive Line Full of Transfers Gel Together?

Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A marked difference in Texas' roster from last year is the number of transfers that the Longhorns pulled in over the offseason — and their respective ages. Last season, the Longhorns struggled to gel together an offensive line that had some experienced players and some more newcomers who constantly shifted around the line.

Only until the midseason was the offensive line able to fully piece itself together and create time for Manning to deliver passes, although the run game never quite got off the ground. During the transfer portal window, the Longhorns worked to pull in several older, more experienced linemen in order to fill that gap, with some being granted eligibility by the NCAA.

However, a line full of transfers that spent considerable time with other teams also means that each athlete must work harder to adjust to Texas' play style — and to each other. To have an offensive line that effectively works together to protect Manning and open up the field for running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, the players must gel together and find chemistry over the offseason.

How Can Tight End Play Improve From Last Season?

Michigan State's Michael Masunas celebrates after a touchdown catch against Boston College | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns' successful runs to the College Football Playoff semifinals in the two seasons before 2025-26 were marked by game-changing tight end play. However, even with Jack Endries transferring to Texas out of Cal last year, Texas couldn't find any rhythm in utilizing its tight ends.

Despite losing some promising players to the transfer portal, Texas retained a good number of tight ends with potential to break out this season, including sophomores Emaree Winston and Nick Townsend. Without a big name, the tight end group will continue to battle it out for position depth, leaving plenty of room for young players to prove themselves. If the Longhorns want to make the most out of Manning's last potential year and contend for the playoffs, the tight end game will need to improve from last season.

Who Will Emerge To Lead Downfield Defense?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

With big names like Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau moving on to NFL careers, the secondary is notably absent of any returning leaders. This leaves room for younger guys, like Jelani McDonald, Graceson Littleton, and Xavier Filsaime to fill the shoes of those who led the locker room last season.

It will be interesting to see how this secondary group develops, especially with its most vocal leaders gone. However, the development of many new players is marked by an even bigger question: How will the secondary style differ under defensive coordinator Will Muschamp?

How Will Muschamp's Defense Translate to Texas?

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp prior to a game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Memorial Stadium. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

This season won't be Muschamp's first rodeo at Texas, but it will be interesting to see how his big, physical play style translates to a Texas team that previously utilized speedy, agile guys who sometimes weren't as impressive in stature.

Muschamp's play style is already showing through the players that he was able to retain from last season's roster, and those that he wanted from the transfer portal. Notably, Warren Roberson and Derek Williams Jr. were two safeties that originally intended to transfer but withdrew their names from the portal, likely because Muschamp intends to broaden their roles during this upcoming season. Williams especially fits the mold for Muschamp's downfield style, with both the bulk and physicality to dominate pass coverage.

How Muschamp designs the defensive line — especially around returning edge Colin Simmons and defensive linemen Hero Kanu and Justus Terry — will be interesting to watch, as Texas continues to develop its scheme over the summer.

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