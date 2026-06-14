5 Florida Players Texas Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Florida Gators are looking to prevent any kind of redemption for the Texas Longhorns in 2026, seeking their own turnaround season as they head into a new era under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

The week six matchup features Florida traveling to Austin in order to take on Texas in its first home game of SEC play, and beating the Longhorns a second time won't be an easy thing to do in Darrell K. Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium — especially with the chip sitting on the Longhorns' shoulders from last year's face-off.

The Gators, however, are up for the challenge, and with a roster of impactful returning players and incoming transfer talent, they pose as even stronger contenders than they did last year.

Here are five players that Texas fans need to keep an eye on heading into week six:

WR Dallas Wilson

Oct 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) looks on before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson made his mark on the field the last time the Longhorns and Gators played, becoming the first receiver in Florida's program history to gain his first career touchdown within his first career start. Wilson actually ended the game with two touchdowns, making up all of the Gators' receiving production within the end zone, as the one other touchdown came from the ground.

Wilson is expected to have an even bigger year in 2026, and a rematch with the Longhorns on their home turf will be exactly the kind of stage that will propel his name to the top within the SEC.

WR Eric Singleton Jr.

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2) grebs a pass during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 12, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. is probably the hottest transfer recruited by Florida out of the 2026 portal window. The pass-catcher from Auburn will pose an interesting matchup against Texas' own transfer receiver from Auburn, Cam Coleman.

Singleton is yet another reason why Florida is considered to have one of the most explosive receiving rooms in the SEC. The only issue that the Gators face is how these receivers will get the ball, as Florida is currently undergoing a position battle in order to determine who will take the helm at quarterback.

RB Jadan Baugh

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Florida's running back room is set to resume its role as a key to the Gators' explosive offense, headlined by returner Jadan Baugh.

Baugh played a critical role in Florida's last meet-up with Texas, rushing in for the Gators' first of three touchdowns and finishing with 107 yards on 23 carries. Baugh will have an interesting time against the Longhorns' reinforced defensive line, calling for another battle in the trenches, which marked Texas' loss in 2025.

Safety DJ Coleman

Florida strong safety DJ Coleman (33) warms up during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another transfer, strong safety DJ Coleman, formerly played for the Baylor Bears before making his way to Gainesville over the offseason. The safety is highly productive on the field, often adjusting and rotating down to stop the run while still making meaningful plays in pass coverage.

Coleman finished his third season with the Bears with 40 total tackles and two interceptions. One of Texas' highlights against Florida in 2025 was the pass game, despite quarterback Arch Manning being constantly forced out of the pocket. Coleman will look to shut down that aspect of play.

LB Myles Graham

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham (5) celebrates after a sack against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Possibly the biggest threat to Florida's defensive line is linebacker Myles Graham, who is returning for his third year with the Gators after a breakout 2025 season, recording 76 total tackles and two sacks.

Although Graham's productivity didn't show up much on paper in Florida and Texas' last game, he was pivotal in collapsing the pocket and forcing Manning to improvise — or end up on the ground. Manning was pressured in the game against Florida more than in any other game the Longhorns played in 2025.

With other returning pass-rushers, like Jaden Robinson and Aaron Chiles, assisting Graham in breaking through Texas' offensive line, the Gators have a monstrous trio of threats attempting to shut down any offensive production for the Longhorns.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.