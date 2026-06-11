What Florida Does Better Than the Texas Longhorns And Why It Matters

Newly-appointed head coach Jon Sumrall is expected to take the Florida Gators to bowl contention in the 2026-27 season, marking a turnaround in Florida's program after former head coach Billy Napier was fired before the end of a disappointing 4-8 season.

To get to that point, the Gators have a tough schedule to go through in order to accumulate nine wins. That includes a trip to Austin for a rematch with the Texas Longhorns, who are hungry for redemption this year.

The Longhorns are sure to give the Gators a warm welcome in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, but their plans of domination against a team that kept them from a playoff berth last year may be thwarted if they aren't careful. Florida has extremely talented starters and upgrades to the roster via the transfer portal, with a key factor that may once again contribute to Texas' downfall.

Florida Outranks Texas in Returning Defensive Production

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) leaps over Texas defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the first half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year's upset was determined by an offensive loss in the trenches for the Longhorns, as well as a lack of stops that gave the Gators every opportunity to make an explosive play. Texas' defense, which usually shines in its shutdown of other teams, was badly outperformed by Florida's in 2025. It's something that the Longhorns must take care to improve on, especially as the Gators' offense this year will be marked by an explosive running back room and some talented downfield threats.

However, this may be difficult to accomplish.

Texas, while retaining several talented defenders that will thrive under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp's scheme, still lost several veterans that made noticeable impacts on the field. The secondary especially will be left vulnerable with defensive back Michael Taaffe or corners Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau.

By contrast, Florida's top defenders will be back on the field for another season, and the Gators' total returning defensive production amounts to 77% compared to the Longhorns' 63%.

Linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham were both pivotal in collapsing the pocket and bringing down Texas quarterback Arch Manning, while the secondary is stocked with both returners and transfer talent — like returning corner Dijon Johnson, who was out with an injury in last year's face-off, and transfer safety DJ Coleman.

Texas' downfield coverage being slightly more vulnerable this season is dangerous, especially against Florida. Offensively, the Gators had the most production in the air through utilizing several different receivers for two of their three total touchdowns.

The Longhorns aren't expected to actually be defensively inadequate, especially as Muschamp's new strategy has already garnered support from plenty of players who appear to be locked in on the 2026 season. However, Texas is liable to letting history repeat itself — and with younger defenders this year, letting Florida outperform Texas' defense again could knock the Longhorns down a notch.

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