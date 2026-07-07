5 LSU Players Texas Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas Longhorns enter 2026 ready to compete for a national championship.

Then again, that appears to be the sentiment in Austin severy year.

After last season fell well short of those lofty preseason projections, it’s fair to wonder if this Texas team is capable of avoiding the same fate. On paper, this roster appears plenty capable of competing with anyone in the country.

But we won’t truly know the full capabilities of this Texas squad until after a full season of hefty competition. By the time Texas travels to Baton Rouge on Nov. 14, the Longhorns should have a much clearer picture of their ceiling.

Standing in their way is an LSU team that has overhauled its entire roster through the transfer portal and should give the Longhorns no shortage of issues. Here are five Tigers Texas fans should know before the showdown in Death Valley.

Whit Weeks, LB

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks enters 2026 looking to reestablish himself as one of the SEC's premier defenders. The senior linebacker was limited to just eight games by injury last season, but when healthy, Weeks has proven to be a disruptive force.

In 2024, Weeks totaled 120 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles while earning All-SEC honors.

Should he return to that particular form, he could make a case to be one of the country’s best linebackers and should make life especially difficult for Arch Manning and Texas’ offense. Expect his presence all over the field in that late-November matchup.

Jordan Seaton, LT

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few transfer additions were more important for LSU than landing former Colorado left tackle Jordan Seaton.

Seaton allowed a remarkable zero sacks last season and established himself as one of college football's best young offensive linemen. He’s expected to anchor a rebuilt unit that struggled to find consistency last season.

His matchup with Colin Simmons and Texas' pass rush will certainly be a battle worth watching.

Jayce Brown, WR

Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) scores a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin wasted no time building his dream offense through the portal when he made the move to LSU. Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt obviously headlines the new class, but behind him stands an impressive reciveing corps poised lead this offense into explosive territory.

Among the group is Kansas State transfer Jayce Brown, who could be the biggest difference-maker of the group.

Last season, he averaged 17.4 yards per catch last season while hauling in 41 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns. His ability to stretch the field made him one of the Big 12's most explosive receivers, as 10 of his catches went for at least 30 yards.

Brown gives quarterback Sam Leavitt a legitimate vertical threat and should immediately become LSU's top perimeter receiver.

DJ Pickett, CB

Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) intercepts a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas may boast one of the nation's deepest wide receiver rooms, but LSU counters with one of the SEC's brightest young defensive backs. Pickett earned SEC All-Freshman honors after recording 37 tackles, three interceptions, three tackles for loss, two sacks and three pass breakups during his debut season. Electric stuff.

With Texas featuring its star power in Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley, Pickett could find himself in one of the biggest assignments of his young career. He should look to shine in a loaded defensive back room for LSU.

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE

Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrates with Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After following Kiffin from Ole Miss, Umanmielen arrives in Baton Rouge fresh off an outstanding season that included 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and an interception.

His raw physicality and ability to overwhelm offensive linemen give LSU another terrifying force on the edge, making any opposing quarterback uncomfortable. And if Texas' offensive line struggles to hold up in Death Valley, Umanmielen has the ability to make life difficult for Manning all afternoon.

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