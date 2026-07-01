What LSU Does Better Than Texas And Why It Matters

The Texas Longhorns have commanded the national spotlight all offseason.

After landing star receiver Cam Coleman and assembling what could be the most complete roster in college football, Texas looks like a legitimate contender to win a national championship entering 2026.

But preseason projections can only go so far. We won’t truly know what this team is capable of until they actually begin to play football. But by Nov. 14, when Texas travels to Baton Rouge to face Lane Kiffin’s LSU Tigers, we should have a much clearer picture.

The Tigers similarly went hard in the transfer portal, putting together one of the nation's top transfer classes and building a roster capable of competing with just about anyone.

Still, despite Kiffin's arrival and an influx of talent, the Tigers have very few areas deemed superior to the seemingly all-powerful Longhorns.

One of them, however, has nothing to do with personnel.

LSU's Home-Field Advantage Could Change Everything

LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few places in the world compare to Tiger Stadium, especially at night.

Kickoff time has yet to be announced, but it's difficult to imagine these two teams would face off in any other atmosphere than under the lights. If that's the case, Texas will be walking into one of the loudest and most intimidating environments in the sport.

Death Valley has long been one of college football's most arduous places to play, and don’t put it past LSU fans to make life miserable for Texas players.

Communication and cohesion issues will inevitably arise, which could prove especially crucial for a Texas offense still working to establish continuity.

One would hope that by mid-November, Texas would be far more settled than it is entering the season, but after last season, which saw countless alternative offensive line formations, it’s hard to believe much will change in 2026.

The Longhorns are replacing several departed starters, and even while adding Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani from the portal, the outlook on the unit continues to be murky. Texas could play mix-and-match all season.

And LSU has the defense to capitalize.

The Tigers return highly respected defensive coordinator Blake Baker and a defensive front loaded with talented veterans. There’s little reason to believe this defense won’t pounce on any offensive line mishap.

Texas has won difficult road games under Sarkisian before and shouldn’t be intimidated by the stage. The Longhorns have proven they can handle that kind of environment, most notably at Kyle Field in 2024.

But this isn’t that same team. Who knows what the 2026 version of the Texas Longhorns will look like after poor road showings last season. Plus, Baton Rouge is no ordinary road game.

If Texas is forced into communication breakdowns, missed assignments or a loss of rhythm, LSU has all the talent in the world to take advantage. In a matchup between two College Football Playoff contenders, Death Valley itself may be the Tigers' biggest edge.

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