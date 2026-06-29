Breaking Down LSU’s Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

Few teams in college football demand the kind of national attention that LSU and Texas have in the 2026 offseason.

For starters, both programs made sizable coaching moves. Texas brought back Will Muschamp in hopes of recapturing the defensive dominance he helped establish during his first stint in Austin, while LSU pried Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss in one of the most prolific coaching moves of the offseason.

Both blue-bloods loaded up in the transfer portal, adding a plethora of talent to already loaded rosters. Now, each enters the season among the favorites to win a conference title and a national championship.

They also have head coaches who like to talk. A lot.

But whether these teams truly measure up on the field won’t be determined until Nov. 14, when Texas travels to Death Valley to take on the Tigers.

Here’s a look at LSU’s biggest strengths, weaknesses and the one factor that could give the Longhorns trouble.

Strength: Explosive Skill Talent

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin could have this offense humming by the time Texas makes it to Baton Rouge, with much of that having to do with his new batch of elite playmakers at his disposal.

Kiffin landed one of the nation's premier transfer quarterbacks in Sam Leavitt, who helped lead Arizona State to a Big 12 championship in 2024 before injuries plagued his 2025 season. When healthy, Leavitt is one of the more dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in college football and appears to be an ideal fit in Kiffin's aggressive offensive system.

Transfer receivers Jayce Brown, Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris should also give him plenty of help. A healthy Leavitt in a Kiffin scheme has all the makings of a top-tier SEC offense.

Weakness: Offensive Line Cohesion

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even after adding former Colorado standout Jordan Seaton, LSU's offensive line remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster heading into 2026.

The Tigers completely rebuilt their offensive line after the unit struggled mightily throughout 2025, adding 11 transfers in an effort to stabilize the trenches. Seaton should immediately solidify the left tackle spot after allowing zero sacks last season, but replacing nearly an entire offensive line may supply more issues than solutions.

With only two returning starters, chemistry may leave more to be desired. And against elite defensive fronts like Texas, those growing pains could become magnified.

One Thing That Could Upset Texas: Blake Baker's Veteran Defense

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU returns one of the more experienced defensive units in the SEC and even added major reinforcements all around through the portal.

Linebacker Whit Weeks remains the focal piece, while the defensive line has the potential to be the nation's best. Transfers Princewill Umanmielen and Tennessee Jordan Ross will be imposing forces on the edge, while Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green and Malik Blocton should anchor a strong interior.

Pairing LSU’s physicality on the line and defensive coordinator Blake Baker's aggressive philosophy, LSU is fully capable of creating problems for Arch Manning and Texas’ weaker offensive line.

If the Tigers control the line of scrimmage, they'll have every opportunity to make life uncomfortable for the Longhorns in one of the toughest road environments in college football.

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