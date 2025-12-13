5 Michigan Players and 3 Signees That Texas Longhorns Should Target

The college football world got quite the shock Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore had been fired by the school "with cause," per the original report from ESPN.

More details came out following the announcement about an inappropriate relationship with a staff member at the university, and it spiraled from there.

Now, the Wolverines will have to combat the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with an interim head coach. Speculation has since started to grow that Texas could try to lure Michigan talent to the Forty Acres via the transfer portal to join forces with Steve Sarkisian/

Michigan Players to Watch Following Sherrone Moore's Dismissal

Michigan running back Justice Haynes celebrates a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the bowl game between the two schools looms just over two weeks away, here is a look at five current Michigan players that the Longhorns should go after in an attempt to land some transfers in Austin, as well as three signees.

Players

Andrew Marsh, WR

A young star with an entire future ahead of him, the freshman wide receiver would benefit well from Texas' offensive scheme, as well as being closer to his hometown of Katy, TX.

Marsh recorded 42 catches for 641 yards and three touchdowns in the 2025 season, including a program record 12 receptions and 189 yards against Northwestern last month.

Jake Guarnera and Blake Frazier, OL

With the departures in offensive lineman set to hit Texas after this season, it's best to nip this eventual issue in the bud before everyone starts moving around, and land some prime replacements for 2026 before 2025's book even closes.

Justice Haynes, RB

No stranger to SEC play after his two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Haynes also thrived in the Big 10 in his first season playing at "The Big House," rushing 121 times for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning a spot on the third-team All-Big 10 team in the process.

Jyaire Hill, CB

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill celebrates a sack of Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill has shown his NFL-level capabilities since his freshman season in 2023, recording eight tackles in four games before eventually redshirting during the Wolverines' national championship run.

In 2025, Hill recorded 33 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and forced a fumble while defending five passes, making him a prime fit in the Longhorns' defensive scheme.

Signees

Malakai Lee, OL

The four-star offensive lineman out of Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, Hawaii signed with the Wolverines during National Signing Day at the beginning of the month and though he likely wouldn't be an immediate starter in Austin (never say never), the resources would definitely be there for the big man to thrive in the Southeastern Conference if he decided to make the move.

Jamarion Vincent, CB

A move for the four-star defensive back would put him much closer to his hometown of Waco, where he was a standout for Waco Connally High School, recording 62 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions in the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined.

Bear McWhorter, OL

Friday afternoon, McWhorter completed step one of leaving Ann Arbor, withdrawing his letter of intent to the University of Michigan in light of the recent events surrounding Moore, leaving the door wide open for Texas to potentially bring some young muscle to the offensive front.

The Longhorns and Wolverines meet in the Citrus Bowl on December 31.