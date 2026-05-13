Breaking Down the Ohio State Buckeyes' Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

The Texas Longhorns have had each of their two most promising seasons spoiled by the Ohio State Buckeyes. With more on the line for head coach Steve Sarkisian in 2026 than any season before, that can not happen again.

Texas fans will learn a lot about the team early in the season, and a win against the Buckeyes would cement them as early national title contenders.

With that in mind, here are the Buckeyes' strengths and weaknesses going into the game, and one x-factor that could lead to them defeating Texas again.

Strengths

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Penn State | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Firepower

Ohio State's biggest strength is obvious. The trio of quarterback Julian Sayin, running back Bo Jackson and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is among the best in the country and they are surrounded by talented veterans like Brandon Inniss and promising newcomers like Chris Henry Jr.

As great as Ohio State's recent history of receivers has been, Smith may be the best of them all. He will provide a substantial early test for a re-tooled Longhorns secondary.

Defensive Coaching

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's first season with the Buckeyes went as well as it could have, as they finished with the lowest yards- and points-allowed in the country. While a lot of that can be attributed to now-first-round-picks Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs, three players alone do not create the best defense in college football.

Patricia will have to reload in 2026, but he showed an ability to do so after the Buckeyes lost a lot of defensive talent in 2024. His track record as a coordinator speaks for itself, and he gives Ohio State's defense a chance to dominate every game they play in.

Weaknesses

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during the Ohio State football spring game | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New-Look Defense

As skilled as Patricia is, he will have to whip a very new group into shape quickly as they play the Longhorns in week two. The Buckeyes are slated to start four transfers on defense, all of whom have massive shoes to fill.

The Longhorns could gain the upper hand in their early-season matchup simply because the Ohio State unit has not yet built chemistry or cohesion as a group.

Mismatched Offensive Play-Caller

Ohio State is employing its third offensive play-caller in as many years, bringing in Arthur Smith to replace Brian Hartline. While Smith is an NFL veteran and has put together several productive offenses, his style is ill-fitted for Ohio State's strengths.

Smith has historically coordinated teams that were extremely tight end-heavy, and while Ohio State brought in two transfer tight ends with moderate receiving experience, the strength of their offense remains in their wide receiver room.

The Buckeyes have struggled the most under Ryan Day when they have been inflexible in their offensive game plan. If Smith shows that kind of flaw against Texas, it could stall their offense.

X-Factor

Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp watches on the sidelines during the 2010 BCS National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Battle of the New Coordinators

For all of Smith's system's flaws, it is simple and consistent, something that might not be the case for Texas' defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Muschamp's blitz-heavy defense undoubtedly has a steeper learning curve than Smith's run-first offense, and if both units struggle, that could be the difference.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.