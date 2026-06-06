5 Oklahoma Sooners Who Texas Fans Need To Know for 2026 Matchup

Teams change fast in the current era of college football. With the transfer portal opening up new opportunities for players, teams can have a completely new composition year over year.

However, neither Texas nor Oklahoma was among the most active teams in the last transfer portal cycle. The Sooners were 14th in the SEC in transfers added, with just 16 players. Meanwhile, the Longhorns were 10th with 22 players, nearly half as many players as the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Given the familiarity of the programs and the players, this season’s Red River Rivalry matchup is highly anticipated. Which Sooners could have a big impact this season when Oklahoma and Texas face off in October?

5 Oklahoma Sooners Who Could Make an Impact vs. Texas

WR Trell Harris

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris celebrates a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Texas fans should be familiar with the rest of the Sooners’ wide receiver trio. Isaiah Sategna III caught four passes for 61 yards in last season’s rivalry game and was named to the All-SEC First Team, while Parker Livingstone left Texas for Oklahoma this offseason.

This offseason, though, Oklahoma added Trell Harris in the transfer portal. The redshirt senior joins the SEC after two seasons at Kent State and two seasons at Virginia. Last year, he earned third-team All-ACC honors with the Cavaliers after catching 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Harris is a play style fit for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer as a receiver who makes plays downfield. He has a career average depth of target of 12.9 yards. He and Livingstone will dominate the snaps on the outside while Sategna makes plays after the catch and over the middle of the field.

EDGE Taylor Wein

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein celebrates a tackle during a college football game between the Sooners and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor Wein is no secret to the SEC. He was an All-SEC second-teamer last season as a redshirt sophomore edge rusher. He recorded 7.0 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss in 13 games despite starting just eight games.

The Sooners did not make Wein a full-time starter until Week 9, two weeks after he faced Texas in the Red River Rivalry. He only played 26 snaps on defense against the Longhorns, his third-lowest total of the season. He was still able to produce, earning three pressures on 11 pass-rush snaps.

With R Mason Thomas in the NFL, the Sooners are hoping Wein will not only be able to remain a full-time starter but also a No. 1 pass rusher. Texas will give him a challenge with the tackle duo of Melvin Siani and Austin Goosby, but he is a proven disruptor.

S Peyton Bowen

Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen carries the ball after catching an interception during an NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma has another returning All-SEC defender in safety Peyton Bowen, a second-teamer who took over as a full-time starter as a junior. He joins his brother Eli Bowen on a talented defensive back unit that allowed the 22nd-lowest passer rating to opposing teams.

Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman create a matchup problem that Oklahoma will have to solve. This gives OU’s star safety an important role. He will need to be disciplined as the Longhorns test the Sooners' defenders with their ball-winners.

Bowen was third on the team in PFF coverage grade last season (76.8) and is the Sooners’ top returning starter in defensive grade (78.6).

DT David Stone

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first round of the CFP at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One player on early 2027 NFL draft watchlists is defensive tackle David Stone, who has a rare combination of size and traits. He is listed at 6’3” and 315 pounds, but he combines his size and power with the agility and movement skills of a smaller defender.

Last season, he had a 13.0% run-stop rate, which was not only the best among qualified Sooners but also led the SEC and was fifth in the nation (minimum 50 run-defense snaps). He had 22 total run stops, which was tied for 21st in the country.

Texas has a revamped offensive line, but there are still concerns about the quality of its interior. Brandon Baker is changing positions from right tackle to right guard, and left guard Laurence Seymore will face a step up in competition after excelling at Western Kentucky and Akron.

Stone and defensive tackle Jayden Jackson combined for 37 pressures and 32 run stops and will test Texas in both the run and passing game.

OT E’Marion Harris

Arkansas Razorback offensive lineman E’Marion Harris waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Arkansas’ E’Marion Harris transferred to Oklahoma for his final season of eligibility. He is expected to start at right tackle for the Sooners, where his frame will help protect Mateer.

Harris was listed at 6’7” at Arkansas and weighs over 310 pounds. He’s a long tackle with experience, playing more than 1,000 snaps on the right side over the last two seasons. However, he played every position but center for Arkansas, recording 13 snaps at left tackle, 469 snaps at left guard and 157 snaps at right guard.

When Harris played Texas last season, he struggled. His 50.8 PFF grade was his second-worst mark of the season, as were his five pressures allowed. He conceded one sack against the Longhorns but gave up just three sacks all season.

Colin Simmons is one of the best edge rushers in the nation, and he lined up nearly equally on both sides of the line last season. When Simmons is matched up against Harris, the tackle will have a tall task to stay in front of the elusive pass rusher.

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