5 Second-Year Texas Longhorns Who Could Break Out In 2026

With the 2026-27 season ahead, a new class of freshmen is taking part in spring training. This, of course, means that the incoming class of second-year players will be taking on a bigger role as seasoned members of the Longhorns’ football program.

Several true freshmen had breakout years during their first season at Texas, and more will have room to show out with several notable names leaving for both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal and leave gaps to fill.

Here are five freshmen that could have a break-out season in the 2026-27 run:

Kade Phillips, CB

Defensive back Kade Phillips already showed flashes of brilliance during his freshman year debut, despite the stats sheet largely being filled by names of experienced players like Malik Muhammad and Michael Taaffe.

With 22 total tackles on the season, 16 solo, Phillips made several appearances throughout the course of the year. His first start came against the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Michigan, a game in which several freshman and other second-string members of the team were able to step up and showcase their abilities. Phillips was one of the highlights of the game, recording eight solo tackles, including two for a loss of five yards, and a pass break-up.

Kaliq Lockett, WR

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) for touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Kaliq Lockett was another freshman able to make noticeable moves during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, recording his first career touchdown with a 30-yard pass into the endzone from quarterback Arch Manning. The game capped off a season with 47 total yards on five catches.

A former five-star out of Dallas, Lockett was rated by both On3 and 247Sports as the No. 2 receiver in his class. His stellar performances in high school resulted in a 625-yard senior season and 1.299-yard campaign as a junior. If his high school performances are anything to signify Lockett’s potential as a pass-catcher, he may soon enter a golden era of his collegiate career.

James Simon, RB

Texas’ James Simon (31) is brought down by UTEP during a football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back James Simon didn’t see much of the backfield last season, making three appearances against the University of Texas at El Paso, Sam Houston and Oklahoma. Across those few appearances, however, Simon showed glimpses of productivity, with 67 yards against the Miners and 50 yards versus the Bearkats.

Simon’s name got a bit buried in the depth chart, with running backs CJ Baxter Jr. and Quintrevion Wisner taking the majority of carries. With transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown preparing to take their first starts with the Longhorns, Simon will at best serve on the second team. However, he will get more opportunities now that he has a full season under his belt, and can be expected to reveal just why he was the No. 3 prospect out of Louisiana in his class.

Jonathan Cunningham, LB

A linebacker out of Fort Worth, Jonathan Cunningham made appearances across five games during his true freshman season with the Longhorns. Cunningham carded three solo tackles across his appearances on the field.

Ranked as a former four-star prospect by Rivals, and a three-star by ESPN, On3 and 247Sports, Cunningham logged 44 tackles, 32 solo, during his senior season, as well as three forced fumbles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, the Texas program most likely is working to strengthen Cunningham during the offseason as he may be seeing some more action with several Texas defenders, like Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore, moving on to the NFL Draft.

Lance Jackson, EDGE

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Lance Jackson (40) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Lance Jackson made the most appearances during the 2025-26 season out of this group of five, with his first collegiate debut also coming against Michigan in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Jackson ended the season with 16 total tackles, six solo with two for a total loss of 10 yards, and two sacks.

Jackson’s name won’t be buried in the depth chart this year, and although he may not be an immediate starter, his name could be one of the first to be called. His impact is incredibly noticeable on the field, and he will be called to fill in the gaps with the absence of some veterans just as he was against Michigan.