Ranking Every Texas Defensive Position Group by Confidence Rating

The Texas Longhorns will once again head into a season with sky-high expectations of being one of the top teams in the country and competing for a national championship.

Those lofty expectations placed on the Longhorns aren't coming out of left field with Texas having one of the most talent-loaded rosters in the country.

The Longhorns find themselves with some of the top players in the country at their positions on both sides of the ball. Texas' defense in particular will take on a new identity as Will Muschamp takes over as defensive coordinator. And headed into the season, here's a look at the confidence level for each defensive position group.

1. Edge Rusher

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons tackles Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When the position has one of the top players in the country in its room, the position group is pretty secure, and that's the Longhorns edge room with Colin Simmons. The star pass rusher headlines the position group with Simmons being at minimum a top 10 player in the country and a likely top 10 draft pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Longhorns talent in the edge room doesn't end with Simmons. Texas also has standouts like Lance Jackson, who flashed his abilities as a freshman in 2025, and Brad Spence, who made the most of his snaps to showcase his pass-rushing abilities.

The edge room also has the depth to make it one of the deepest position groups on the Longhorns roster headed into the season. The room features multi-year players in Colton Vasek and Zina Umeozulu to go along with redshirt-freshman Smith Orogbo and two talented incoming freshmen in Richard Wesley and Jamarion Carlton, all of whom will try to find spots in the rotation.

2. Defensive Lineman

Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Hero Kanu reacts during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The interior of the Longhorns defensive front is also steady, with the foundational piece being Hero Kanu, who decided to return to Austin for another season. The veteran defensive lineman had a breakout season in his first year with the Longhorns and now returns to be a reliable presence in the middle.

Texas also rolls into the year with a major transport portal addition in the defensive lineman room in Ian Geffrard. The six-foot-five, 378-pound defensive tackle should be an imposing force in the middle of the defensive line.

The position also has depth with junior Alex January being a key piece to the rotation, and dynamic sophomore Justus Terry also finding a role.

3. Cornerback

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton celebrates after he intercepts a pass. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The frontline of the cornerback room for the Longhorns is filled with plenty of talent in second-year players Kade Phillips and Graceson Littleton, both showcasing their skills as freshmen. And newcomer Bo Mascoe, an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2025, will join the young duo.

The questions for the position are in-depth. There is plenty of talent in the room; however, none are truly proven just yet. Multi-year players in Kobe Black, Warren Roberson, and Wardell Mack all have the chance to step up at the position, and true freshman Samari Matthews could work himself into the rotation.

4. Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith forces Florida tight end Hayden Hansen to fumble. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talent is there for the Longhorns' linebacking room; however, the position group is undergoing a complete remodeling. The only recruiting piece is Ty'Anthony Smith, who could be in for a breakout season with a bigger role.

Texas brings in plenty of linebackers ahead of the 2026 season, with the headliner being Rasheem Biles, who is expected to be the anchor of the defense. However, behind those two, there are some questions about how productive transfers Justin Cryer and Markus Boswell can be, as well as the extent to which five-star freshman Tyler Atkinson will see the field.

5. Safety

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns safety room has an All-American caliber player in Jelani McDonald, who is the leader in the room. After McDonald, however, there are some glaring questions. Veteran Derek Williams Jr. and Xavier Filsaime will battle it out to be the other starting safety alongside McDonald.

The depth at the position is also a concern, with the Longhorns not having seen much from other players in the room like Zelus Hicks and Jonah Williams.

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