5-Star Kicker Commits to Texas Longhorns in 2026 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to experience an offseason of notable additions on special teams.
Texas added a commitment from five-star 2026 kicker Jake Collett on Sunday, he announced on X, giving the Longhorns their 10th commit of the cycle. A product of Heritage (Ringgold, GA), Collett chose Texas despite offers from UConn and Army.
Though unranked by 247Sports, Collett is a five-star recruit on Kohl Kicking's rankings, where he is the No. 2 overall kicker and No. 60 punter.
Collett now joins a Texas 2026 recruiting class that features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, long snapper Trott O'Neal and athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr., four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson, safety Yaheim Riley, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr. and offensive tackle Max Wright.
Berymon announced his commitment to Texas during his official visit in Austin on Saturday.
According to the Kohl's Kicking scouting report, Collett showed off field-goal range of up to 65 yards at the 2025 Midwest Showcase Camp.
"Collett had his best showing to date at the 2025 Midwest Showcase Camp," Kohl's scouting report reads. "He was dominant throughout the drill work and competitions. He won the kickoff competition and had a couple kickoffs go 75-80 yards with 4.3 seconds of hang-time. Collett also showed consistent field goal range out to 65 yards away at camp. ... His leg strength is outstanding and with work in the coming months his ball striking will match it. At Kohl's Midwest Winter Showcase, he impressed with the command of his "A" ball and his overall leg strength."
The Longhorns have had some notable changes on special teams this offseason. Along with losing returners Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden, Texas saw the departures of punters Michael Kern and Ian Ratliff and kicker Bert Auburn. The Longhorns added Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester and Texas State kicker Mason Shipley while also returning kickoff specialist Will Stone.
Texas begins its regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.