Texas Longhorns Land New Long Snapper From Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have added their second transfer portal commitment since the end of the regular season.

And no, it's not quite Cam Coleman.

After securing a commitment from Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard on Sunday, the Longhorns followed this up by adding to their special teams.

Texas Adds New Mexico Long Snapper

New Mexico Lobos long snapper Trey Dubuc against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from OnTexasFootball, the Longhorns have signed New Mexico long snapper Trey DuBuc with Lance St. Louis departing.

Dubuc, a Fort Lauderdale, FL. native, spent his first two seasons at South Florida before transferring to New Mexico.

He had two total tackles on specials teams this season for New Mexico.

The Longhorns are losing kicker Mason Shipley and punter Jack Bouwmeester this offseason, and could be closing in on new players at those positions as well. But in the meantime, adding a key, but overlooked area remains important as well.

The move is certainly interesting considering that the Longhorns already have a long snapper arriving on campus next season in 2026 freshman Trott O'Neal.

"O'Neal is easily one of the most exciting prospects in the 2026 class. He has impressive size and uses it extremely well in his snapping motion," wrote Kohl's Kickig. "O'Neal attended the 2024 Kohl's Spring Texas Showcase and finished with the 3rd highest overall charting score in the country. At the 2025 Kohl's Underclassman Challenge, he showed the same great consistency with his accuracy and ball rotation and we have grown accustomed too. O'Neal has the snapping talent and physical attributes every coach is looking for in their starting snapper."

This season, the Texas special teams had its ups and downs, with returner Ryan Niblett's two punt return touchdowns being the highlight. Shipley and Bouwmeester had some solid moments as well.

"I think we're really starting to hit our stride on special teams," Sarkisian said after the win over Oklahoma. "I know we haven't been perfect throughout the year, but I really feel like special teams is a weapon of ours. ... Whether it's with [Bouwmeester] or [Shipley]...punting and kicking, whether it's with Ryan Niblett in the return game...I think that aspect of our team probably isn't talked about enough."

The Longhorns will be aiming for some bigger and "splashier" portal commitments in the coming days and weeks.