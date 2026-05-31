5 Tennessee Players Texas Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

The Texas Longhorns will enter their Sept. 26 matchup against Tennessee as one of the favorites to contend for an SEC title — and very likely a national championship.

And while Tennessee still has looming uncertainty around its quarterback situation, it doesn’t mean this group is void of any talent. In fact, the Volunteers boast plenty of difference makers capable of making things uncomfortable for the Longhorns.

With that in mind, here are five Tennessee players Texas fans should know before the Longhorns make the trip to Rocky Top.

DeSean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during warm-ups. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Tennessee is going to pull off an upset, Bishop will likely be at the center of it.

The junior emerged as one of the SEC's most productive backs in 2025, finishing with 1,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns — both marks that rank among the top of the conference. With still no clear answer to who will be starting under center, it would not be surprising to see Heupel lean heavily on Bishop early in the season.

Plus, the Volunteers return four starters on the offensive line, giving Bishop a strong supporting cast behind him. And while Texas’ defensive front should be one of the better units in the nation, it should have its hands full with a talented and physical runner like Bishop.

Braylon Staley

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

While Texas may boast arguably the nation's best wide receiver room, Tennessee is not far behind with a star of its own in Staley.

The slot receiver quickly emerged as one of Tennessee’s most reliable pass catchers behind WR1 Chris Brazzell II, catching 68 passes for 837 yards and six touchdowns while earning SEC Freshman of the Year honors. With Brazzell gone, Staley is expected to become the Vol’s primary target and is primed for a 1,000-yard season.

His polished route running and reliability underneath make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. If Tennessee's young quarterbacks need a safety blanket against Texas, Staley will likely be their first choice.

David Sanders Jr.

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) tackles Oklahoma defensive back Peyton Bowen (22). | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee’s offensive line is poised to be a strength of this roster, and Sanders returning is a major reason why.

The 6-foot-6 tackle missed four games last season due to a shoulder injury before locking down Tennessee's starting right tackle job for the second half of the season. He earned SEC All-Freshman honors and established himself as one of the league’s most promising young pass protectors.

Now expected to move to left tackle, he’ll have his hands full with such an imposing Texas pass rush. But if last season was any indication, he should be capable of holding his own and protecting either of Tennessee’s inexperienced quarterbacks soundly.

Xavier Gilliam

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam (54) reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16). | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Penn State transfer followed Jim Knowles to Knoxville after showing serious flashes in Happy Valley. At 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds, Gilliam brings the power and athleticism Tennessee desperately needed in the middle of its defensive line.

According to reports, he looked impressive in spring practice and should be a disruptor to any opposing offensive line, especially Texas, which is still working to solidify the rebuilt unit.

Chaz Coleman

Tennessee defensive lineman Chaz Coleman (90) during the Vols' first spring football practice. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few Tennessee newcomers likely possess a higher ceiling than Coleman.

The former Penn State edge rusher arrived to Tennessee with loads of hype after generating consistent pressure despite playing just 150 snaps as a freshman. On the season he logged eight tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack with a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Colman has had quite the peculiar offseason, missing portions of spring practices and early summer workouts due to some off-field matters. But he’s since returned and, barring any setbacks, is expected to be a key part of Tennessee’s defensive plans moving forward.

He’ll be pertinent in the Vols getting consistent pressure off the edge to slow down Arch Manning and Texas’ passing attack.

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