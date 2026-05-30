Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Tennessee on Texas' 2026 Schedule

There is obviously no shortage of difficult games on Texas’ 2026 schedule.

Ohio State is the clear behemoth in Week 2, but Ole Miss, Oklahoma and A&M are games Texas will want to be at 100% for as well.

But before any of that lies one of the more fascinating games on the Longhorns’ schedule: a road trip to Knoxville on Sept. 26 against Tennessee.

At first glance, the Volunteers may not appear nearly as threatening as some of the other contenders in the SEC. Tennessee is coming off an 8-5 season, still has major questions at quarterback and is trying to rebuild a defense that endured a shaky 2025 campaign.

But as the Longhorns know all too well, road games in the SEC are rarely that simple. So, is Tennessee a legitimate trap game for Texas? Or simply an early-season tune-up before the more brutal portion of conference play arrives?

The answer likely falls somewhere in the middle.

Why Tennessee Feels Dangerous

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a NCAA football game. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, any road game at Neyland immediately demands respect. And on top of that, Tennessee should have enough talent to make things uncomfortable.

Head coach Josh Heupel’s offense still possesses serious weapons, including 1,000-yard back DeSean Bishop and returning receivers Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews. The Volunteers also return one of the SEC’s better offensive lines, led by standout tackle David Sanders Jr. and multiple experienced starters.

And defensively, Tennessee may look dramatically different than it did a year ago. The Vols hired Jim Knowles from Penn State, who has fielded plenty of elite defenses at his past stops. And Tennessee was pretty aggressive in the portal in looking to rebuild its roster around his system.

At the same time, it's difficult to ignore the overwhelming talent advantage Texas possesses entering this game.

Arch Manning enters his second full season as the starter with arguably the best collection of offensive weapons in the SEC. Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V give Texas one of the nation’s most explosive receiver trios, while transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown should significantly improve the rushing attack.

Texas also appears much more equipped to handle SEC physicality this season. The offensive line added veteran transfers in Laurence Seymore and Melvin Siani, and the defense, of course, remains loaded with NFL-level talent.

So, is Tennessee a trap game or tune-up?

Well, calling Tennessee a “tune-up” probably undersells how difficult winning in Knoxville can be, but labeling the Volunteers as one of Texas’ biggest threats may be overstating things as well.

The reality is Tennessee feels more like a dangerous early measuring stick for the Longhorns than a true season-defining matchup. If Texas handles the environment, protects Manning well and avoids any sloppy mistakes, the Longhorns should leave Knoxville with a win.

And while Tennessee is no cupcake, a victory is certainly doable.

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