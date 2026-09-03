5 Texas Longhorns Freshmen Who Could Make Their Collegiate Debuts vs. Texas State

The Texas Longhorns are making final preparations for their season opener against Texas State on Saturday. While the Bobcats shouldn't be overlooked, this could be a great opportunity for Texas to start the season off right.

Obviously, the Longhorns will roll out the starters to begin the game and try to take an early lead. But these non-conference games could provide a chance for the freshman to play.

The 2026 class was impressive during fall camp, and Steve Sarkisian has mentioned freshmen contributing early. Here are five players who could get on the field Saturday.

Derrek Cooper

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. | X: @DerrekCooper80

Running back Derrek Cooper was one of the best storylines during fall camp. There is stiff competition for touches with Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, and Michael Terry III, but Cooper earned Sarkisian's praise.

"I really love D Coop. You know, he's a hard-charging guy. He plays physical, he plays fast," Sarkisian said. "His understanding of the offense has been very impressive for a young player. I think his physicality, the speed in which he plays the game, has been very impressive."

If Texas can get out to a big lead, Cooper could see a few carries against Texas State.

Dia Bell

American Heritage Patriots quarterback Dia Bell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian spoke about the possibility of getting KJ Lacey into the game, but Dia Bell could get a couple of snaps as well. The Longhorns' head coach said it's all going to be predicated on how the game goes.

Bell has played beyond his years during practice. Sarkisian gave Bell ultimate praise just a few weeks ago.

"Dia is as far along or maybe even further along than anybody we've had in that role."

Jermaine Bishop Jr.

If you aren't aboard the Jermaine Bishop Jr. hype train, you should hop on soon. He doesn't look the part of a freshman. Bishop looked composed and flat-out talented during fall camp.

Bishop Jr. joins a crowded wide receiver room led by Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V, but a lopsided score should see the freshman wideout enter the game. He's a special player, and he could carve out a role throughout the year if he lives up to the hype.

Richard Wesley

Texas defensive end Richard Wesley. | X: @Richard23Wesley

Richard Wesley was one of several players Sarkisian listed to watch. The path to consistent playing time may be difficult, but he could make his way into Saturday's game.

The four-star edge rusher has a bright future and could be Colin Simmons' replacement some day.

Rocky Cummings

The linebacker room took a hit when Ty'Anthony Smith was dismissed from the team. Justin Cryer is expected to fill the void that Smith left behind.

It wouldn't hurt to rotate other linebackers into the game if the score allows it. Cummings is another bright freshman who should be given a chance at some point.

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