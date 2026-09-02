3 Matchups That Will Decide Texas' Week 1 Game Against Texas State

The Texas Longhorns are getting ready for a massive season. Expectations are high for Steve Sarkisian's team as they look to turn a talented roster into a perennial contender.

Fans may be overlooking Texas' week one matchup against Texas State and looking ahead to Ohio State. However, the Bobcats shouldn't be dismissed as an "easy win." While the Longhorns are heavily favored, this game could present some challenges.

Let's take a look at three matchups that could determine the outcome of this game.

Colin Simmons vs William Boone

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas State runs an up-tempo offense and they like to play with rhythm. Colin Simmons can disrupt their scheme quickly. He'll likely be lined up with North Carolina transfer William Boone.

Simmons is coming off a tremendous season and is poised to become one of college football's best defensive players. If he pressures Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson, that would be a significant advantage for Texas.

Brad Jackson vs Texas' Defense

Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Jackson, the Longhorns' defense will have its work cut out with the dual-threat QB. He finished with 3,224 passing yards and 21 touchdowns last season, but his running ability makes him dangerous.

Jackson rushed for 744 yards and posted 17 rushing touchdowns, the second-most among NCAA quarterbacks. Texas has to find a way to contain him, whether that's with Simmons or Rasheem Biles. Sarkisian spoke about Texas State's unique offensive scheme.

"It's a very good scheme," Sarkisian said. "It's tough to defend. It's unique in that way that you're not facing it every week, and so you've got to spend a little time to get ready for it."

If the Longhorns play from ahead, that should allow defensive coordinator Will Muschamp to dial up creative coverages to confuse Jackson.

Longhorns Running Backs vs the Bobcats Defensive Line

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bobcats' defense has enough to deal with, whether it's Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, Cam Coleman, or Ryan Wingo. But stopping the run is another element that could be troublesome.

Texas State allowed 165 rushing yards per game last season. If the Longhorns can get heavy chunks with Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, this game could be over fast. Texas wants to get into more third-and-short situations as opposed to long third downs.

The Longhorns are trying to become a more versatile offense, and the additions of Smothers and Brown will help. This will be the first trial run for Texas' offense, and they would love to start the season on a high note.

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