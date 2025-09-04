5 Texas Longhorns Poised for Bounce-Back Performances in Week 2
The Texas Longhorns' season opener did not go as hoped.
While the defense held up its end of the bargain, only allowing 14 points and 203 total yards to the reigning national champions, the offense struggled mightily to put points on the board.
As a result, Saturday's matchup against San Jose State could be a massive bounce-back opportunity for Texas, especially on the offensive side. Here are some of the forefront candidates:
Arch Manning
Manning is the obvious Longhorn in store for a week-to-week improvement. He went 17of 30 for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against Ohio State, though much of that production did not come until the fourth quarter.
Texas's quarterback looked uncomfortable in his first game as a new permanent starter, showing some unforeseen mechanical flaws, including shaky feet and off-balanced throwing, as well as some questionable reads. But with a whole lot of season in front of him, Manning has a chance to get back on track against a weaker opponent this weekend.
DeAndre Moore Jr.
Moore only recorded six receiving yards in Week 1, a quite underwhelming stat line to start his junior season. But his statistical showing wasn't a true testament to his on-the-field performance.
Moore was visibly open on multiple occasions in which a catch would have moved the sticks or even become a touchdown. The production is destined to come as Manning gets more experience under his feet. Don't be surprised if Moore leads the way for the pass-catching corps against San Jose State.
Ryan Wingo
Wingo looked like Manning's favorite target last Saturday. But especially on high-pressure downs, the rhythm of their connection just didn't seem to be there. Whether the passes were dropped or inaccurate, Manning-to-Wingo ultimately produced just 35 yards on two receptions against Ohio State.
The in-game chemistry between the two will come, and when it arrives, it will be dangerous. Wingo is one of the most dynamic wideouts in college football -- that will become more and more clear as the season moves along.
Colin Simmons
The Texas defensive front was effective against the Ohio State run game, limiting the Buckeyes to 77 rushing yards on 2.3 yards per carry. But the Longhorns have nothing to show for their efforts in getting to quarterback Julian Sayin.
Though Simmons was present in the backfield on multiple instances, neither he nor the rest of the Texas defense was able to record a sack. And only linebacker Liona Lefau recorded a tackle for loss. Consequently, Simmons will aim to open his 2025 sack account against San Jose State on Saturday.
Mason Shipley
While punter Jack Bouwmeester showed out in his debut for the Longhorns, kicker Mason Shipley did not get the chance to do so. That was not his fault. Texas did not attempt a field goal at Ohio Stadium and only had one extra point, which Shipley converted.
The Texas State transfer, who went 30/34 in his last two seasons, should see more opportunity in the Longhorns' home opener.
Texas versus San Jose State kicks off from Darrell K Royal Texas-Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 11 am CT.