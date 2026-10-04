3 Big Questions Texas Faces Before the Heart of SEC Play

On paper, the Texas Longhorns achieved their early-season goals. They're 4-0 entering their bye week while defeating two Top-25 teams.

At times, Texas has looked like the best team in the country. But they've also stumbled, as illustrated by a near late-game collapse against Tennessee.

Beginning Oct. 10, the Longhorns will play eight consecutive conference games. Here are three questions Texas must answer.

Can the Offense Become Consistent?

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Steve Sarkisian improved the offense through the transfer portal, fans expected Texas to become a premier offense. Instead, they've looked inconsistent and failed to establish an identity so far.

The Longhorns will need complete offensive performances moving forward. A lot of pressure falls on Arch Manning, but Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and the remaining playmakers need to step up too.

The offensive line's regression has become a major concern. They have to resolve the issues up front. Otherwise, the offense will struggle mightily.

Can the Defense Continue Carrying Texas to Wins?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Muschamp's defense is sensational. They're coming off a 10-sack performance against Tennessee, and there's no reason to doubt the defense's ability to show up every game.

Texas' defensive line, led by Colin Simmons, has been unstoppable. They make an opposing quarterback's life uncomfortable. Their ability to create pressure with a four-man front benefits the secondary. So far, no one has an answer for Muschamp's scheme.

However, they can't be the answer every Saturday. At some point, an opposing offense will find a solution, and the Longhorns' offense has to respond. The defense can remain a strength, but it cannot carry Texas to victories all year.

Is Special Teams a Real Concern?

Multiple special teams mishaps nearly cost Texas a win against Tennessee. The Volunteers tied the game in the third quarter on a Qua Moss 57-yard punt return for a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, Wingo fumbled an onside kick, and Tennessee had another chance to tie or take the lead.

The Longhorns also misjudged several punts and lost valuable field position. Texas will play tight contests over the next several weeks. Special teams are often overlooked, but they cannot become a bigger issue. Sarkisian said the depth is the biggest issue right now.

“The biggest thing on special teams we need to get is we need more depth. If Juice Cryer and Rasheem Biles and Jelani McDonald, these guys are going to play this many snaps on defense — which deservedly so, we need other guys taking some of the heat off these guys on punt, punt return, kickoff coverage, and so we need the depth to step up," Sarkisian said.

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