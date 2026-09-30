Texas Has an Explosive Freshman It Needs to Get More Involved On Offense

Texas enters its bye week undefeated at 4-0, but the Longhorns still have areas to address offensively before facing Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

One potential solution could be getting freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. more involved. The Willis, Texas, native has seen limited opportunities through the first four games, but he has made the most of his touches.

Bishop Jr. stepped in for star Junior transfer Cam Coleman in the win over Tennessee while he was nursing an injury. Coleman is expected to be 100% for the matchup against Oklahoma, but the impact made by Bishop Jr. stepping into the big moment unexpectedly should not go unnoticed.

Bishop Jr. has recorded six receptions for 81 yards, averaging 13.5 yards per catch. With Texas looking for ways to make its offense more dynamic, the freshman deserves a closer look.

The Bye Week Could Open the Door for Bishop Jr.

Texas wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (#7) | Jermaine Bishop Jr. on X

Bishop Jr.'s production may not jump off the page, but his efficiency is worth noting. Through four games, he has caught two passes in each of Texas' first, third and fourth contests. His best outing came against Tennessee, when he hauled in two receptions for 34 yards, including a 29-yard catch.

That ability to generate chunk plays is precisely what Texas could use more of. The Longhorns have talented, established options at wide receiver, including Coleman and Ryan Wingo, but adding another explosive threat could make the offense more difficult to defend.

Bishop Jr. was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Willis High School, where he demonstrated versatility as a receiver, runner and even a passer. As a senior, he recorded 1,241 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, along with 378 rushing yards. His high school production showed the kind of all-around playmaking ability Texas could look to tap into.

The challenge is finding the right ways to translate that versatility to the college level. Bishop Jr. has primarily contributed as a receiver so far, but Texas could experiment with motion, quick screens and designed touches that allow him to use his athleticism in space.

The bye week gives Steve Sarkisian and the offensive staff time to consider those possibilities. Texas does not need to overhaul its receiving rotation, but creating a few additional opportunities for Bishop Jr. could add another dimension to the offense.

The freshman's limited workload also means there is room for growth. His six catches have produced 81 yards, and he has shown he can make meaningful gains when the ball comes his way. Increasing his involvement would give the coaching staff a better understanding of what he can contribute against top competition.

The Red River Rivalry presents a major opportunity. Oklahoma will be preparing for Texas' established playmakers, and Bishop Jr. could benefit from the attention they command.

Texas has plenty of reasons to feel confident at 4-0, but the Longhorns cannot afford to overlook ways to improve. Bishop Jr. has flashed enough explosiveness to merit more opportunities, and the bye week is an ideal time to find them.

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