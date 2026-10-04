College Football National Championship Odds: Alabama Skyrockets to 9/1, Florida Drops; Notre Dame Now No. 2

Week 5 of the 2026 college football season is in the books, and a familiar face is rising in the odds to win the National Championship.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell dominated a ranked Mississippi State team in a road win, moving from +2000 to +900 to win the national title this season.

Alabama is behind only Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas and Miami in the latest odds to win it all, and it has a massive SEC clash with Georgia coming up in Week 6.

The Crimson Tide have been steadily rising in this market as Russell (fourth in the odds to win the Heisman) comes into his own at the collegiate level.

Alabama wasn’t the only top contender that moved up in the odds this week, as Notre Dame (+550) is now No. 2 in the odds after beating North Carolina in Week 5. With the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns on a bye, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia are now the top three teams in the odds to win the College Football Playoff this season.

A few teams saw their odds dip as well, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who moved up to +7500 to win the title ahead of their matchup with Alabama. They’ve now fallen back to +25000, as it’s going to be extremely tough to make the playoff out of the SEC.

The Florida Gators also took a step back in this market, as they went from +1800 to +3500 after a road loss against a ranked Missouri team. Florida’s win over Ole Miss was impressive, but the Rebels (+3000) are now back ahead of the Gators in the latest odds.

The SEC and Big Ten should see a lot changes during conference play, as head-to-head wins are undoubtedly going to change playoff odds and national title odds for these teams. Still, it’s clear that there’s a top group, with the Buckeyes (despite a loss to Texas) holding the top spot through Week 5.

College Football National Championship Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Ohio State: +420

Notre Dame: +550

Georgia: +550

Texas: +650

Miami (FL): +800

Alabama: +900

Indiana: +1000

LSU: +1500

Oregon: +2200

Ole Miss: +3000

Florida: +3500

Texas Tech: +6000

Utah: +6000

Tennessee: +6500

No other team is shorter than +10000 to win the College Football Playoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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