5 Things That Will Decide Texas vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns will wrap up their non-conference schedule this weekend with the UTSA Roadrunners. The Longhorns defeated Texas State 59-7 in their season opener before a thrilling 24-23 comeback victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

UTSA defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 45-16 before pulling off their own comeback against Texas State. The Roadrunners are led by fifth-year quarterback Josh McCown.

Texas will be heavily favored, but here are five things they must execute in order to get a win.

A Fast Start for Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas can't allow UTSA to gain momentum early. The Longhorns are coming off an intense victory over Ohio State, so they can't lose focus against an inferior opponent.

The Roadrunners will have extra energy as they look to knock off the top-ranked team in the country.

Sarkisian must motivate his players and stymie any UTSA momentum.

Pressuring Josh McCown

Will Muschamp's defense was partially responsible for Texas' comeback, and they must apply the same pressure on McCown this week. The UTSA quarterback is experienced and understands the offense well.

He is a solid passer, and if Texas can make him uncomfortable, that would be a huge advantage. The Longhorns can't let him have time in the pocket.

Hollywood Smothers Finding a Rhythm

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hollywood Smothers has emerged as the lead running back in a crowded room. He's had a solid start to the year, posting 144 rushing yards through the first two games.

Texas' offense struggled for the majority of last week, and if they want to bounce back, they'll need to feed Smothers.

Arch Manning With a Clean Pocket

It's no secret the Longhorns' offense was off and struggled against Ohio State. Saturday presents an opportunity to improve some things, including a cleaner pocket for Arch Manning.

The offensive line has been fine this year, but they'll need to protect Manning and allow him to operate at a high level.

Getting off the Field on Third Down

Steve Sarkisian said their third-down defense has to improve. Opponents are converting third downs at 50 percent through two games.

“Our third-down defense has to improve,” Sarkisian said. “We're too good up front with our pass rushes. We're too good with our coverages to be last in the Southeastern Conference in third-down defense right now.”

Texas may be 2-0, but there are multiple areas to clean up. Hopefully, Saturday can help fix mistakes, and the Longhorns improve to 3-0 before conference play begins.

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