6 Texas Longhorns Freshmen That Should Get Major Playing Time vs. Michigan

With the coach and player turnover that has already occurred since the Texas Longhorns' regular season finale against Texas A&M, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup versus Michigan can be viewed as much as a 2026 preseason game as it is a 2025 finale.

Yes, some players will participate who will no longer be in the program next season, but with the absences of most key contributors, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff will get a chance to evaluate this year's depth and youth pieces who should progress into bigger roles in 2026.

This includes a handful of true freshmen who arrived on the Forty Acres as highly rated recruits. Here are six that could make their mark in Camping World Stadium on New Year's Eve after not receiving much on-field exposure this season.

RB Michael Terry III

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Terry, who came to Texas in the Athlete category of prospects, started out at the wide receiver position before making the switch to running back following Jerrick Gibson's midseason exit from the program.

Now, with Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter also subtracted from the running back room, the Longhorns' youthful depth will be relied upon against Michigan. Terry, at 6-3 and 216 pounds, brings unique metrics to the Texas backfield and could secure a lasting role in the offense with his versatility, size and speed.

Look for Terry to be a playmaker out of the backfield and across the field.

WR Jaime Ffrench Jr.

Texas WR Jaime Ffrench walking off the field after the win over Arkansas.



Saw some playing time late in the game. pic.twitter.com/zuZ7e988DH — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 23, 2025

Ffrench, a five-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida, had just one reception in the regular season, which came against Sam Houston. As he's played in just three games, Ffrench is a redshirt candidate even with his participation in the Citrus Bowl.

The Mandarin High School product was described last year by 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins as a "well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack."

The Michigan matchup should be an opportunity to prove himself in Sarkisian's offense heading into his second year in Austin.

WR Kaliq Lockett

Lockett is another five-star wideout recruit who will become a larger factor in the Texas wide receiver room moving forward.

He has the potential to be a big play waiting to happen for the Longhorns, given his size, at 6-2, and athletic skillset that make him a threat for opposing defenses in one-on-one situations down the field.

The exit of DeAndre Moore Jr. to the transfer portal leaves a gap in the depth chart that Lockett, alongside Ffrench, can help fill against Michigan. The slot position in Sarkisian's offensive setup will be a specifically intriguing spot to watch, considering the options that Texas has.

S Jonah Williams

With Michael Taaffe off to the NFL and Derrick Williams Jr. testing the portal, there is a clear opening at safety alongside returning star Jelani McDonald.

Before heading to the baseball diamond for the spring, Williams should get his chance to shine against Michigan and make his case to be a starter in the secondary.

At 6-3 and 213 pounds, Williams can be a real enforcer across the field from the safety position for Texas. He played in six games this season, but can be expected to receive his largest snap count of 2025 in the Citrus Bowl.

LB Elijah Barnes

Much like at running back, the linebacker room is very undermanned heading into New Year's Eve with the exits of Anthony Hill Jr., Trey Moore and Liona Lefau.

Ty'Anthony Smith is the only remaining member of the group with consistent tackle production for the Longhorns this year. Barnes, a four-star recruit out of Dallas, could prove he is deserving of the linebacker spotlight next to Smith, despite appearing in just three games during the regular season.

Barnes' role and effectiveness in the middle of the field for a Johnny Nansen-led defense against Michigan will be something to watch ahead of the portal period and offseason.

DL Justus Terry

Terry has been praised for his versatile potential on the Texas defensive line, and that potential began to come to fruition down the stretch of the regular season.

Although Texas ultimately fell in lopsided fashion to Georgia, Terry was a bright spot for the Longhorns defensively, posting four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in limited snaps. He then recorded a tackle in each of the following games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

With the Citrus Bowl serving as a transition game between the recent era of Texas defense and the next one under Pete Muschamp, the five-star recruit out of Manchester, Georgia, should get his chances to line up within the Longhorns' defensive front and demonstrate his value.