A Star SEC RB Nearly Made the Move to Join Texas This Offseason

It is less than two months until the Texas Longhorns take the field for the first time in the 2026 college football season.

Excitement is in the air, along with mountains of expectations for the team. Basically, it's just another normal year for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his program.

This week, Sarkisian and the program are taking part in SEC Media Days. It's a week where hot takes and headlines create a perfect storm. One headline that will make waves among Longhorns fans is the comments made by Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh.

What Could Have Been

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Dunlap of Orangebloods.com asked the Gators running back if he considered joining the Longhorns after his running back coach, Jabbar Juluke, accepted a position on Coach Sarkisian's staff back in 2025.

"I mean, yeah, me and him had talks, but he always told me, if you're gonna stay, stay," Baugh said. "This is something you're meant to do, something we always planned for you to do. This is home for you."

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baugh was one of the bright spots in a season for the Gators that won't be one to remember. In his sophomore season, Baugh rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

It's obvious that Baugh is an elite talent, but this story tells more than just a player talking about a former coach. This story shines a light on how Coach Sarkisian made the right move by bringing Juluke to Austin.

Baugh mentioned that Coach Juluke never pushed him to follow him to Texas. That's something that feels kind of rare in this day and age.

With so much of the conversation being about roster tampering this offseason around the league, it seems like the Longhorns have added a coach who knows that kind of work is beneath this program.

Deep At Running Back

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anytime a program has the chance to add a player like Baugh, it's an opportunity worth exploring. However, the Longhorns really nailed down their running back room through the transfer portal.

Many are expecting NC State Wolfpack transfer Hollywood Smothers to shine in the Longhorns' offensive system. Smothers rushed for 939 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Wolfpack.

Add Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Raleek Brown and freshman Derrek Cooper, and the Longhorns' backfield could be pretty deep this season. Coach Juluke will have plenty of talent to work with.

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