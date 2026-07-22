Texas Hasn't Had This Much NFL Talent Since Vince Young's Era

As the Texas Longhorns' 2026 college football season approaches, it feels like the expectations are growing larger.

The Longhorns finished 10-3 last season. For the majority of programs, that is a successful season. For the team in Austin, it was a disappointment.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian is coming into the 2026 season with a clear mind, knowing that this year can't be anything like last year. If you were to look at the Longhorns' roster for this season, you would think there's no chance of a disappointment.

Elite Talent

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the not-so-distant future, fans will look back on this roster and count the numerous players that will be playing on Sundays in the NFL.

It starts with quarterback Arch Manning, then it goes to the reigning SEC sack leader, Colin Simmons. One could look at the talent in the wide receiver room and know that Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman will be in the league one day.

Top to bottom, this roster has every piece to make a run in the College Football Playoff. Actually, it could be the most talented team the Longhorns have had since the 2005 team that won the national championship.

A Look Back

Jan 1, 2005; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young (10) in action against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2005 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Wolverines 38-37. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by quarterback Vince Young, the 2005 Longhorns are one of the greatest teams in college football history.

The 2005 Longhorns had 23 players make it to the NFL. That almost sounds too good to be true.

Young's iconic game-winning touchdown over the USC Trojans that season is always retold like the Longhorns were some longshot team, but in reality, they deserved to be in the spot they were in.

A quick look back at some of the names on the roster will show a freshman running back by the name of Jamaal Charles and a well-known defensive lineman, Brian Orakpo. Just an unbelievable list of talent on that 2005 roster.

The Time Is Now

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the 2026 Longhorns are going to get comparisons to the 2005 team, that should tell you where the expectations are this season.

Another 10-3 season and the possibility of missing the CFP again will shock this team to its core. The expectations are the expectations because of the talent on this roster.

Will Coach Sarkisian and his staff finally put the pieces together for this program to go all the way? It won't be for a lack of trying.

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