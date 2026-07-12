Why Texas' Running Back Room Will Be Better Than Last Year's

The Texas Longhorns have always been known as a prime destination for the nation’s best running backs to thrive and develop.

From the legendary Wishbone offense of the late 1960s to the program's only Heisman Trophy winners, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, and now in the modern age with Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns have been a sneaky “RBU” contender when the conversion comes up of who produces the best rushing attackers.

Last season, though, saw the Longhorns in the backfield struggle — marred by inconsistency and injury that hampered the effectiveness of a balanced offense.

Smothers and Brown Will Take The Pressure off Manning

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tre Wisner and C.J. Baxter anchored the Longhorns' rushing attack last season but were unable to replicate the success of their 2024 and 2023 seasons, respectively.

Wisner, coming off a 1,000 rushing yard season, struggled early due to a hamstring injury and only garnered 567 yards across his nine appearances. Baxter returned from his ACL injury he suffered in the previous preseason, but could not show the promise he made during his freshman campaign, rushing for just 194 yards.

Both elected to find new homes and, despite a breakout performance from Christian Clark in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, also entered his name in the portal. Texas made two big splashes in the portal, finding their two-one punch in NC State’s Hollywood Smothers and Arizona State’s Raleek Brown.

Smothers, a first team All-ACC selection, had his breakout season in 2025, leading the Wolfpack with 939 yards on the ground while punching in six touchdowns on 160 carries. Across his first three college seasons, Smothers has only fumbled once.

Brown was finally able to see his first real action after a brief stint at USC and an injury-filled season at Arizona State in 2024. He quickly proved for the Sun Devils his effectiveness in the ground game, recording a 1,000-yard season in Arizona State’s pass-first offense.

Smothers and Brown bring a dynamic ability in the passing attack as well, with effective hands to reel in receptions for quick dumpoffs. The duo combined for 37 receptions, 428 yards in the air, and three touchdowns.

While Manning has been known to use his legs as a dual threat quarterback like his grandfather, who he shares a name with, Brown and Smothers in the backfield will be able to take the pressure off him from making plays with his legs.

And their effectiveness in the pass game will create more options for Manning to extend plays and prevent him from forcing unnecessary balls downfield or wasting them by throwing away.

Bousltering the load off Smothers and Brown, James Simon, Derrick Bown, and converted wide receiver Michael Terry III should prove to be effective options in early-season games, and either of them serving in the role as the third option.

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