Analyst Gives Wild Pitch For Arch Manning and Nick Saban to Join Forces
The Texas Longhorns' 2025 season will be filled with championship expectations and will also undoubtedly revolve around their new starting quarterback, Arch Manning. Especially with the media frenzy that will follow Manning throughout the entire season, one analyst in particular is already thinking an entire year ahead.
Colin Cowherd, the host of The Herd, made a peculiar pitch on his show on Friday, which involves Texas quarterback Arch Manning joining legendary head coach Nick Saban in the NFL. Saban, who retired from coaching in 2024, has been put back into the coaching spotlight as ESPN's Greg McElroy reported that a “very much in the know person” told him they believe Nick Saban will return to coaching. With this information, Cowherd made a pitch proposing that Manning and Saban join the Cleveland Browns in 2026.
“Nick’s an SEC guy, knows the Manning family well. If Arch Manning plays well, if he plays it like a B+, A- level, he’s going No. 1 in the draft,” Cowherd said. “Cleveland, very likely, is going to be the worst team in the league. Nobody’s going to lose sleep with that. Arch Manning in Cleveland? The owner’s Jimmy Haslam, a huge SEC, Tennessee booster who loves headlines?
Will Arch Manning even declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?
Cowherd kept adding to his point that the Browns might be looking for a new head coach after the 2025 season, and that Nick Saban could be one of the top candidates for the job. And if Manning were to be drafted to Cleveland, it could make the Browns the topic of conversation in the NFL.
“Arch Manning and Nick Saban make the Cleveland Browns, for an owner who loves chasing headlines, the most interesting team in the NFL," Cowherd said. "Not saying the best. They would be the most interesting team in the NFL. So, I mean, we’re going to have six, seven new openings. I’m guaranteeing you right now, if Nick is interested, half those teams call him.”
All of the buzz behind Manning going into the 2026 NFL Draft is all speculative, as there is no guarantee Manning will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft after his first year as a starter. In fact, most expect him to return and be a part of the 2027 class instead.
Manning was asked about the possibility of him entering the upcoming NFL Draft at SEC Media Days this past week, the third-year quarterback gave a slick response before saying his full focus is on the Longhorns' 2025 season and not the NFL.
"I'm really just worried about this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow, but no, I'm really just focused on this year and getting better each day," Manning said.
Arch Manning has only started in two games as a college quarterback. Heading into 2025, Manning will finally take over the reins of the Texas Longhorns offense, and while there might be outside noise around his future, Manning will need to be centered as Texas has a big time clash against Ohio State in week one of the 2025 season.