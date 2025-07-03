Analyst Goes to Bat for Texas Longhorns' Offensive Line
The Texas Longhorns' offense will look very different in 2025 compared to 2024. Arch Manning will finally replace Quinn Ewers under center, and he'll also be throwing to a very different group of receivers.
However, arguably the biggest change is one that seems to be flying under the radar: the offensive line.
Three of the Longhorns' five offensive line starters from last season - left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., right tackle Cameron Williams and left guard Hayden Conner - were selected in the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Malik Agbo, a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, transferred to West Virginia.
That's a lot of talent to replace, and doing so won't be easy. Is the Longhorns' offensive liine in bad shape overall, though? No.
Cole Cubelic Makes Case for Texas Longhorns' Offensive Line
While ESPN's Greg McElroy left the Longhorns' off his ranking of the top 10 offensive lines in the country, his guest on the "Always College Football" podcast - former Auburn center and current SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic - objected to that ruling.
“I do think Texas at least needs some of the conversation,” Cubelic said. “You’ve got Trevor Goosby who’s played a decent bit. Cole Hutson has played a lot and I think there’s an understanding there with coach Flood of what it needs to be and what it’s gonna be. And [head coach Steve Sarkisian] does a good job of stealing your eyes and forcing you to play a different way of defense that it can allow those guys to maybe develop a little bit earlier.”
The Longhorns' starting offensive line currently looks like it will consist of Trevor Goosby at left tackle, Netu Umeozulu at left guard, Cole Hutson at center, DJ Campbell at right guard and Brandon Baker at right tackle. A less experienced group to be sure, but there's definitely potential there.
However, not all analysts are sold on this group. On the same podcast earlier this week, ESPN's Rece Davis questioned whether or not Texas' new-look offensive line would be up to the task of keeping Manning upright.
“The question I have about them is can they protect [Manning] and run the ball?” Davis said. “They lost four guys and a couple of draft picks from last year’s [offensive line] and I didn’t even think they were great on the offensive line last year. So, that’s a bigger question to me about Texas.”
With all the changes on offense, it could actually be the Longhorns' offensive line that makes or breaks their season.