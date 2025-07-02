Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land Touted 4-Star OL Prospect
The Texas Longhorns find themselves entrenched in many recruiting battles with other top programs for some of the high-level prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. With many of those battles coming down to the wire and prospects beginning to commit soon, the Longhorns could be in the driver's seat for one of those top offensive line prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
Sam Spiegelman of Rivals has logged an expert prediction that has the Longhorns landing one of the highly coveted prospects in the 2026 class, four-star offensive linemen John Turntine III.
Turntine is touted as the No. 2 interior offensive linemen in the country per On3's Industry Rankings, as well as the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Texas and the No. 43-ranked player overall in the entire 2026 recruiting class.
Texas Longhorns Targeting Two Elite Offensive Line Recruits
Texas will not have to wait long to find out where Turntine will commit to with his committed date schedule for the end of this week on July 4. The Fort Worth product will be deciding between the Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, and Stanford on Friday.
The Longhorns have another notable priority, also committing on July 4 in five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. The five-star's decision on Friday has narrowed in on the Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, with Texas presumably leading the charge.
If the Longhorns managed to land both Turntine and Ojo, Texas'soffensive linemen commits for the 2026 class would rank among the top in the country. As of today, the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class has two commitments along the offensive line in four-star offensive tackle Max Wright and three-star interior offensive linemen Nicolas Robertson, but adding Turntine and Ojo to the class takes the future potential of the Longhorns' offensive line to another level.
Turntine's ability to play both as a tackle and on the interior of the line, he and Ojo could be Steve Sarkisian's cornerstone tackles for the future. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks writes about Turntine's potential at the college level.
"High-level offensive lineman who could possibly play multiple roles in college," he wrote. "Projects as a high-major lineman with tackle athleticism but elite guard potential who could develop into a candidate for the top half of the draft down the road."
Depending on Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood's plan for Turntine, if he were to commit to Texas, Turntine and Ojo could become the Longhorns' cornerstone offensive tackles for the future, protecting another high-level quarterback prospect, Dia Bell, who's been committed to the Longhorns 2026 class since June of last year.