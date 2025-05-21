Analyst Lays Out Realistic Expectations For Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning
After two straight appearances in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the expectations in 2025 for the Texas Longhorns are clear. That being a national championship, which would be the program's first since the days of Vince Young back in 2005.
The Longhorns are considered by many as the preseason No. 1 team in the country, that is despite the team they lost to in the semifinal, Ohio State, being the defending national champions. It is also even though the Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback after three years with Quinn Ewers under center, the torch has been passed to Arch Manning.
If it wasn't for his Hall of Fame family and the immense promise that he's shown in his two career starts, maybe that expectation of a national championship would seem to be too high. But that doesn't seem to be the case in Austin. And while some are expecting Heisman-level play from Manning, ON3.com's JD PicKell doesn't think that high-level of play will be needed to help Texas complete its goal.
Instead, PicKell laid out a vision, where Manning can develop over the course of the season and end up saving his best for the last part of the year.
"They're after a national championship in 2025," PicKell said on The HeadCount. "So, how do you get there? To me, that would require some monthly strides from Arch Manning. Like, in September, I need them to just find a way against Ohio State. That would be preferable for me. Just find a way ... In October, I need us to open it up a little bit. Start to ask the question, 'Can we count on you?' ... By November, I need us to touch top speed ... In December, we need to be in final boss mode."
Championships are never won in September or October. Now they can certainly be lost if a team continues to slip up. But the mission for Texas and even Manning will be to play their best football starting in November and December.
While Manning may indeed be considered the greatest quarterback prospect in recent history, it may be a little unrealistic for him to immediately come out of the gate and play like it. That isn't to say he won't play well.
As PicKell lays out, he wants to see Texas do what it can to help Manning get settled in as the full-time starter. Take some things off his plate at first, then add them on as he continues to get his feet under him over the course of the season.
The Longhorns will open the season with an immediate test in the form of a trip to Columbus, where they will face Ohio State. It will be Manning's third career start, and it will be a game that could be a tone-setter for both sides.