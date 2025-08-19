Longhorns Country

Analyst Voices Concern About Arch Manning in 2025

Not everyone is high on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Henry Hipschman

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As Arch Manning prepares for his first season as the full-time starter for the Texas Longhorns, there is heightened anticipation for the nephew of two NFL greats.

With those expectations in mind, not everyone believes he will thrive right away, including one Bleacher Report article, which states Manning may find himself with a slow start to the season.

Could Arch Manning Struggle to Find Success Right Away?


Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) fumbles the ball during the second half of the CFP National Playoff first round game against the Clemson Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In an article detailing seven hot takes for the 2025 season, Bleacher Report's Adam Kramer said Manning will not start the season playing to his potential, but Texas will thrive anyway.

Accompanying Manning in his first season as the starting quarterback is another elite defense for the Longhorns. Last season, that defense was stacked with difference makers, and this season doesn't see much of a difference.

Returning for Texas on the defensive side of the ball includes standout linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., EDGE and 2024 Shawn Alexander National Freshman of the Year award winner Colin Simmons and top-rated safety Michael Taaffe. Also returning to the Texas secondary is cornerback Malik Muhammed.

In 2024, the Texas defense had one of the best secondaries in the nation, allowing 173.8 passing yards per game, the lowest in the SEC. The Longhorns also allowed the fewest total yards per game, with opponents averaging 283.7 and 15.3 points per game, the second fewest points allowed in the conference.

With so many difference makers making a return for Texas, similar production should be expected. With this expectation that Manning may not start the season the way many anticipate, Bleacher Report's Kramer wrote that it is Manning's legs that will be his greatest tool in the beginning, until the passing game is figured out.

Manning had shown off his run skills numerous times last season, with 25 rush attempts on the year for 108 yards and four touchdowns, including one against Texas A&M. Unlike his uncles Eli and Peyton, Arch's legs are expected to be a huge contributor to his game and make him one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks.

Whether or not Bleacher Report's prediction may be right will be seen in less than two weeks when Manning and Texas travel to Columbus to begin the 2025 season. Ohio State is the defending national champion and will be a tough first test for the young quarterback. The game is set for August 20th at noon ET on Fox.

