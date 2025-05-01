Quinn Ewers Contract Details With Miami Dolphins Revealed
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to begin his rookie season in the NFL after being a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft. It wasn't the draft slide that anyone expected but now Ewers has a chance to prove other teams wrong, potentially as early as the upcoming season.
As a rookie, Ewers will play on a four-year contract ranging from $4.31 million - $4.33 million, according to Spotrac.
If he had entered the transfer portal and went elsewhere instead of entering the draft, Ewers would have certainly made more in college during the 2025 season, especially when factoring in NIL partnerships.
However, he chose to leave a legacy at Texas as one of the program's best quarterbacks, and has the resume to back it up.
Ewers ended his Texas career third in program history in pass completions (737), passing yards (9,128) and passing touchdowns (68), trailing only Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger in each of those categories, respectively.
Ewers managed to reach these marks despite playing in 36 career games, tied for the ninth-most appearances by a quarterback in Longhorns history. He missed seven total games due to injury while at Texas.
It's possible that Ewers' injury history contributed to his draft slide. Regardless of the reason, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks the Dolphins offense will allow Ewers to get comfortable.
"All of us wish he would have gotten drafted higher," Sarkisian said. "At the end of the day if I could have picked a place that I think is a great fit for him... I think Miami is a great fit. Systematically what Coach McDaniel does is very similar to what we do. So there's going to be a level of comfort for him of style of play. He's got some great weapons on the outside, it's a warm-weather place. I think it's a good fit for him. Now it's about taking advantage of the opportunity that presents itself."
Ewers finished his last season at Texas completing 293 of 445 passes for 3,472 yards and a career-high 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.