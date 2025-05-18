Andrew Mukuba 'Paved The Way' for New Texas Longhorns Commit
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns safety Andrew Mukuba is set to begin his career with the Philadelphia Eagles after being a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
An Austin native, Mukuba's journey to the league is inspiring another local defensive back, one who just recently committed to Texas in the 2026 recruiting.
In an interview with Cory Mose of KVUE, three-star safety and newest Longhorns commit Yaheim Riley, a product of Anderson High School in Austin, talked about the inspiration he's gotten from watching Mukuba rise from local standout to the NFL.
"Just seeing him transfer from Clemson, to see how big he blew up just within a year. He paved the way for me a little bit with me going to LBJ," Riley said.
Take a look at the interview:
Mukuba brought a unselfish, team-first mentality to the Texas secondary this past season while playing alongside childhood friends Michael Taaffe and Jahdae Barron. He's now looking to do the same with the Eagles.
"For me, I'm an unselfish guy, so whatever is needed for the team at the moment," Mukuba told reporters. "Like you said, I'm versatile, so I'm a guy that can come in and fill in whatever is needed at the time. I'm just looking forward to it. Whatever the coach feels like is the best fit for the team, then I'm willing to do that."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Mukuba's one season with the Longhorns after the Eagles selected him. Mukuba finished the 2024 campaign with career-high marks in total tackles (69) and interceptions (five) while adding six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
“What a great addition to our program Andrew was. Not just as a player, but as a leader, a teammate and a tremendous example of hard work and dedication,” Sarkisian said. “He just puts his head down, gives it all he’s got all of the time and is an incredible teammate. He was a really good football player for us this year who helped us win a lot of games, made big plays and always stepped up when he was needed.”
As for Riley, he joins a Texas 2026 recruiting class that features five-star talents like athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and long snapper Trott O'Neal, four-star quarterback Dia Bell and three-star talents like wide receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and offensive tackle Max Wright.