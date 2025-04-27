Texas Longhorns' Andrew Mukuba Bringing 'Unselfish' Mindset to Eagles
Of all the Texas Longhorns selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Andrew Mukuba may be walking into the best situation.
On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles made Mukuba the final pick of the second round when they took him at No. 64 overall. Obviously, the Eagles just won the Super Bowl and have one of the NFL's best secondaries, with second-year cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean leading the way.
It may be difficult for Mukuba to become a starter in such a stacked secondary, but he's ready to do whatever it takes to help his new team.
"For me, I'm an unselfish guy, so whatever is needed for the team at the moment," Mukuba told reporters. "Like you said, I'm versatile, so I'm a guy that can come in and fill in whatever is needed at the time. I'm just looking forward to it. Whatever the coach feels like is the best fit for the team, then I'm willing to do that."
An Austin native, Mukuba transferred to Texas last year after spending three years at Clemson. He was a clear standout in his lone season with his hometown Longhorns, recording 69 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and five interceptions to earn third-team All-SEC honors. He did that in a stacked secondary that featured Jahdae Barron and Michael Taaffe, so he's used to playing with great teammates.
In fact, the Eagles have a few former Longhorns on their roster, chief among them being defensive end Moro Ojomo. Once he gets to Philadelphia, he'll definitely get to know his fellow Longhorns as best as he can.
"I mean, as soon as I get there, I'm going to try to lean on somebody to kind of show me the ropes and kind of guide me and obviously show me around with me being new," Mukuba said. "So, I feel like him being a fellow Longhorn, I’m pretty sure he’s going to look out for another fellow Longhorn. But I look forward to it, it’s going to be fun."