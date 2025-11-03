Another Texas Longhorns Star is in Concussion Protocol
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made injury headlines last week after Arch Manning suffered a concussion in the win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Manning ended up clearing protocol quickly and played arguably his best game of the season in the win over Vanderbilt, helping lead Texas to its second Top-10 win of the season in the process.
But now, there's another concussion for the Longhorns to keep track of as the team prepares for the matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 15.
Jelani McDonald in Concussion Protocol
Sarkisian told the media on Monday that Texas safety Jelani McDonald is currently in concussion protocol after exiting in the first half against Vanderbilt. He didn't return to the game and finished with three total tackles (two solo).
Fortunately, he will have extra time to clear protocol and doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the Georgia game.
"Jelani is in protocol, and just like last week, it's really out of my hands at that point," Sarkisian said. "I'm glad we don't play Saturday. Little different protocol for a safety than it is for a quarterback of getting cleared to play. We feel confident as long as he stays the course of where he's at this morning from where he was Saturday. All signs are good there."
McDonald is one of the most important members of the defense, and his second-half absence was felt in the secondary, particularly in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns were outscored 21-0 in the final frame, as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia found tons of success through the air before finishing with a season-high
Texas was also without safety Michael Taaffe for the second straight game but having both back against the Bulldogs could do wonders for the Longhorn defense.
Jelani McDonald Stats This Season
McDonald heads into the bye week as the team's second-leading tackler this season (55) behind only star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
McDonald has also posted one fumble recovery, three pass breakups and two interceptions. Both of his picks came in back-to-back games for Texas during non-conference play in wins over Sam Houston State and UTEP.
A versatile athlete in the secondary, McDonald is on a short list of most impactful players on the Texas defense alongside Taaffe, Hill Jr., Colin Simmons and Trey Moore.
It's no secret that Texas will need him when the Longhorns head to Athens on Nov. 15.