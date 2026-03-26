Anthony Hill Dreams of Joining This Fellow Texas Longhorn on the Dallas Cowboys

The Texas Longhorns are in full swing preparing for the 2026 season ahead, trying to complete their quest to return a national championship to the Forty Acres for the first time in over 20 years.

Not all Longhorns are preparing for the college season, though, including Anthony Hill, who participated in the Longhorns' pro day, which was a focal point for many NFL teams in attendance, including the Dallas Cowboys, who have been on record taking him to dinner.

For Hill, though, staying in the Lone Star State would be a dream come true, because it would mean getting to play next to DeMarvion Overshown, a former Longhorn he has grown up watching.

Following the Footsteps of Giants

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hill is viewed as the elite prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft from the Longhorns, primarily because of his ability to produce results consistently. In three seasons on the Forty Acres, he played in 40 games and tallied 249 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three interceptions, and eight forced fumbles.

"It feels crazy like when you're doing it and you're coming as like a sophomore or freshman," Hill said of his Pro Day. "It feels a lot different than when you're out there doing the drills and stuff, it's a little more tiring... I haven't really been nervous because I trust my preparation. I worked hard to be here, I worked hard through the whole process, so I had nothing to worry about."

Overshown played five seasons for the Longhorns, but didn't make a noticeable jump until switching to linebacker after two season. During the rest of his tenure in the Forty Acres, he collected 230 tackles in 33 games, while also adding 22.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Anthony Hill talking about his pro day and the possibility of joining the Cowboys and being paired with another former Longhorn at LB, DeMarvion Overshown @SpectrumNews1TX @thegoatanthony1 pic.twitter.com/ITtYI2oSMp — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) March 24, 2026

After being selected in the third round by the Cowboys, Overshown has produced at a high level in the NFL, despite an injury this past season. In 19 games, he has 118 tackles and five sacks, showing his ability to be a playmaker at the next level, which is the same hope for Hill, a playmaker whose athletic abilities project to translate well in the NFL.

"It can't be two zeros, so I know I would have to get a new number," Hill said while laughing after being asked what it would be like to play alongside Overshown on the Cowboys. "But man, it'll be a blessing to play with him. I've been watching him play my whole life so it'd be really cool playing with him, just learning from him. I've been modeling my game from him since I've been in Texas so it would be pretty cool."

With under a month until the NFL Draft, teams are starting to pinpoint the players on their big board, and Hill seems like a prime target for Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys. With a recent track record promoting success when it comes to drafting Longhorns, pairing a linebacker room with players from the Forty Acres could prove fruitful, and be a dream come true for Hill.

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