Georgia, UNC, Texas Lead College Baseball World Series Prediction Market

The field of eight teams headed to Omaha for the College Baseball World Series is set, and prediction markets are up for who will win the National Championship. The first set of games in the double-elimination round begins on Friday.

On the College Baseball World Series market on Kalshi, three teams have set themselves ahead of the rest. The Georgia Bulldogs sit in the strongest position, followed by the North Carolina Tar Heels and Texas Longhorns.

College Baseball National Championship Winner - Kalshi

Georgia 24%

North Carolina 23%

Texas 22%

West Virginia 12%

Ole Miss 8%

Alabama 6%

Oklahoma 6%

Troy 4%

Prediction markets are bullish on Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas as the favorites, but the three teams are separated by only two percent total to win. They are the only three teams with their chances to win sitting over 15% at the time of writing.

Where the numbers sit

All things batting and scoring considered, it's hard to argue against Georgia sitting ahead of the Longhorns and Tar Heels for that top spot. They have the best batting average of the three and top-5 in the country at .326, which is made up of 706 total hits, the third highest in the country. They also have the fourth-highest on-base percentage at .439.

Across 63 games played, they lead as the fourth-ranked team in the country with 595 runs on 9.4 total per game, while leading the nation in home runs with 174. That is 71 more than Texas and a 94 home run margin over North Carolina.

Where both North Carolina and Texas might have the advantage over the Dawgs is in pitching, despite Georgia leading the three with six shutout wins this season.

The Heels lead the trio with a top-10 3.86 ERA made up of 260 across 548 innings pitched. Many would also argue that their rotation, consisting of Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch, Folger Boaz, and Caden Glauber, is the best in the country.

Texas sits just behind them with a 4.08 ERA led by sophomore Dylan Volantis and his elite 2.03 ERA this season, the fourth-best amongst pitchers in college baseball this season.

Double elimination round

The opening round of the College World Series on Friday starts with Troy vs. #16 West Virginia and is followed by #5 North Carolina taking on Ole Miss.

The round continues on Saturday with Oklahoma going up against #7 Alabama, and finishes off with #6 Texas and #3 Georgia being pinned against each other.

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