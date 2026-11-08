AP Top 25 Rankings Shaken Up After Massive Saturday of College Football

If there were any one Saturday to lock the door, close the blinds and turn your phone on Do Not Disturb, it was this one.

From an upset that wasn’t really an upset to begin with in South Bend, Indiana, to the downfall of the Buckeyes, college football gave AP Poll voters plenty to work with.

And somewhere in the middle of all the madness was Texas.

The Longhorns had their own share of drama, overcoming a second-half deficit to defeat No. 19 Missouri 34-20 on the road. But unlike several teams ranked ahead of them, Texas emerged from Saturday with another victory.

On Sunday, the Longhorns climbed two spots to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

It marks the third consecutive week that Texas has moved up in the rankings — imagine hearing that three weeks ago.

Another Weekend of Chaos

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where to even begin?

Perhaps with the nation's former No. 1 team.

Miami entered Saturday as the top-ranked team in the nation, but its undefeated season came to an end in South Bend, where No. 4 Notre Dame emerged with a 31-24 victory.

The Hurricanes dropped four spots to No. 5, while the Fighting Irish jumped to No. 3.

Taking Miami’s place atop the rankings were the Georgia Bulldogs, who have seemingly put their Auburn loss in the rearview mirror after dismantling Ole Miss 42-7. Undefeated Utah also took advantage of the Hurricanes’ fall, climbing to No. 2 after a thrilling win against BYU.

But the shakeup extended well beyond the top five.

In Columbus, Ohio State suffered its second consecutive defeat, falling 41-28 to an Oregon team that entered Saturday unranked in the AP Poll. The Buckeyes plummeted ten spots to No. 21, while the Ducks climbed to No. 18.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Elsewhere, Tennessee jumped seven spots to No. 9 after blowing out Kentucky 34-6. The Wildcats dropped five spots to No. 13.

BYU also fell five spots to No. 12, while Ole Miss dropped seven places to No. 19.

Even LSU, Texas' next opponent, wasn't spared. The Tigers plummeted nine spots to No. 24 following a 31-13 defeat against Alabama, which climbed to No. 7.

And for Texas, much of that movement worked in its favor.

What It Means for Texas

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe reacts after an interception towards the end of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Texas continues to climb in the AP poll, Sunday's rankings carry a different significance now that the College Football Playoff committee has weighed in.

On Tuesday, the CFP selection committee placed the Longhorns at No. 7 in its initial rankings, three spots higher than their standing in last week's AP Poll.

Now, with Texas climbing to No. 8, it appears the AP voters are beginning to see what the committee already saw.

With Miami and Kentucky both suffering defeats, Texas could find itself moving even closer to the top of the playoff picture when the committee releases its updated rankings Tuesday.

But not everything necessarily worked in the Longhorns' favor.

Ohio State and Ole Miss, two of Texas' biggest victories this season, both suffered significant defeats, potentially diminishing the value of those wins. On the other hand, Tennessee strengthened its standing with a dominant victory over Kentucky.

The AP poll rewarded Texas for surviving the chaos. Whether the committee does the same remains to be seen, but the Longhorns have certainly given it another reason to move them up.

And with a trip to Baton Rouge to face No. 24 LSU awaiting, Texas has another opportunity to prove its climb is far from over.

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