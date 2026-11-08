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Texas Longhorns Move Up AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Missouri

The Texas Longhorns picked up another big win on Saturday.
Zach Dimmitt|
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from a two-game losing streak with three straight wins as November begins.

Texas took down the Missouri Tigers for a 34-20 win in Columbia on Saturday, giving the Longhorns their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

No, the AP Poll doesn't carry as much weight once the calendar turns to November. Each team will be recognized by its College Football Playoff ranking instead. Still, it's interesting to see where the voters put Texas when the latest rankings were released on Sunday.

Texas Rises Up Two Spots in AP Poll

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating Missouri, the Longhorns have moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in the Week 11 AP Poll. Mizzou fell out of the rankings after being No. 19 in the AP Poll headed into the matchup with Texas. The Tigers received 50 votes, the most of any unranked team.

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Texas will now face the LSU Tigers, who fell from No. 15 to No. 24, on Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU got blown out by Alabama, which marked the third loss of the season for the Tigers.

The Longhorns have three wins over teams currently ranked: No. 9 Tennessee, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 21 Ohio State.

Full AP Top 25 Rankings

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2 - Utah Utes

No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4 - UCLA Bruins

No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8 - Texas Longhorns

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 11 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 12 - BYU Cougars

No. 13 - Kentucky Wildcats

No. 14 - Houston Cougars

No. 15 - USC Trojans

No. 16 - Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 17 - Boise State Broncos

No. 18 - Oregon Ducks

No. 19 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 20 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 21 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats

No. 23 - New Mexico Lobos

No. 24 - LSU Tigers

No. 25 - SMU Mustangs

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

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