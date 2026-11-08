Texas Longhorns Move Up AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Missouri
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The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from a two-game losing streak with three straight wins as November begins.
Texas took down the Missouri Tigers for a 34-20 win in Columbia on Saturday, giving the Longhorns their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.
No, the AP Poll doesn't carry as much weight once the calendar turns to November. Each team will be recognized by its College Football Playoff ranking instead. Still, it's interesting to see where the voters put Texas when the latest rankings were released on Sunday.
Texas Rises Up Two Spots in AP Poll
After beating Missouri, the Longhorns have moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in the Week 11 AP Poll. Mizzou fell out of the rankings after being No. 19 in the AP Poll headed into the matchup with Texas. The Tigers received 50 votes, the most of any unranked team.
Texas will now face the LSU Tigers, who fell from No. 15 to No. 24, on Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU got blown out by Alabama, which marked the third loss of the season for the Tigers.
The Longhorns have three wins over teams currently ranked: No. 9 Tennessee, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 21 Ohio State.
Full AP Top 25 Rankings
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2 - Utah Utes
No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4 - UCLA Bruins
No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8 - Texas Longhorns
No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 11 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 12 - BYU Cougars
No. 13 - Kentucky Wildcats
No. 14 - Houston Cougars
No. 15 - USC Trojans
No. 16 - Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 17 - Boise State Broncos
No. 18 - Oregon Ducks
No. 19 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 20 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 21 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats
No. 23 - New Mexico Lobos
No. 24 - LSU Tigers
No. 25 - SMU Mustangs
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7