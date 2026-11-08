Texas Longhorns Move Up AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Missouri

The Texas Longhorns have bounced back from a two-game losing streak with three straight wins as November begins.

Texas took down the Missouri Tigers for a 34-20 win in Columbia on Saturday, giving the Longhorns their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

No, the AP Poll doesn't carry as much weight once the calendar turns to November. Each team will be recognized by its College Football Playoff ranking instead. Still, it's interesting to see where the voters put Texas when the latest rankings were released on Sunday.

Texas Rises Up Two Spots in AP Poll

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beating Missouri, the Longhorns have moved up two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 in the Week 11 AP Poll. Mizzou fell out of the rankings after being No. 19 in the AP Poll headed into the matchup with Texas. The Tigers received 50 votes, the most of any unranked team.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas will now face the LSU Tigers, who fell from No. 15 to No. 24, on Saturday in Baton Rouge. LSU got blown out by Alabama, which marked the third loss of the season for the Tigers.

The Longhorns have three wins over teams currently ranked: No. 9 Tennessee, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 21 Ohio State.

Full AP Top 25 Rankings

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs



No. 2 - Utah Utes



No. 3 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish



No. 4 - UCLA Bruins



No. 5 - Miami Hurricanes



No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers



No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide



No. 8 - Texas Longhorns



No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers



No. 10 - Texas Tech Red Raiders



No. 11 - Wake Forest Demon Deacons



No. 12 - BYU Cougars



No. 13 - Kentucky Wildcats



No. 14 - Houston Cougars



No. 15 - USC Trojans



No. 16 - Iowa Hawkeyes



No. 17 - Boise State Broncos



No. 18 - Oregon Ducks



No. 19 - Ole Miss Rebels



No. 20 - South Carolina Gamecocks



No. 21 - Ohio State Buckeyes



No. 22 - Arizona Wildcats



No. 23 - New Mexico Lobos



No. 24 - LSU Tigers



No. 25 - SMU Mustangs

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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