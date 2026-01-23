Arch Manning, 5 Other Texas Longhorns Undergo Minor Surgery

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is doing what he can to get healthy for the 2026 season.

Per a statement from the team, Manning underwent minor foot surgery earlier this week in a "preventative measure." Fortunately for Texas, he will be limited during offseason workout but is expected to be back in full for the spring.

It's unclear when Manning's foot injury occurred but it was obviously not severe enough to hold him out for any period of time. He wasn't the only Longhorn to undergo a medical procedure.

5 Other Texas Longhorns Undergo Surgery

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Manning wasn't the only one that underwent surgery following the end of the season, as five other Longhorns also addressed injuries in order to get healthy for 2026.

Here are the five other players that had surgery:

- OT Trevor Goosby (shoulder)



- WR Emmett Mosley V (ankle)



- LB Ty'Anthony Smith (shoulder)



- WR Ryan Wingo (wrist)



- DB Xavier Filsaime (shoulder)

Mosley's injury occured in the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. He had to be helped off to the locker room before halftime and returned to the sideline on crutches with a walking boot.

As for the other players, their injuries, like Manning, clearly were not severe enough to force any extended absence. Wingo dealt with a thumb injury during the season but didn't miss any time.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson had previously reported that Goosby had undergone the shoulder procedure but it wasn't until the team's statement that fans became aware of the other surgeries.

As for Manning, he will now look to get as healthy as possible before beginning what the team hopes is a championship-winning season in 2026. In his first full season as the starter, the Longhorns went 10-3 but failed to make the College Football Playoff after back-to-back trips to the CFP Semifinal under Quinn Ewers.

Manning finished the season going 248 of 404 passing for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 10 rushing scores.

This was highlighted by three Top-10 wins over No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 9 Vanderbilt.