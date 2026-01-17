Texas Longhorns Star Undergoes Significant Surgery

The Texas Longhorns, like the rest of college football, have been busy in the transfer portal, with the Longhorns looking to add key pieces that can have an immediate impact in what will shape up to be a very important season in 2026.

The Longhorns have done well in their goal, with the obvious headliner being star wide receiver Cam Coleman and additions elsewhere like standout linebacker Rasheem Biles and a talented running back duo in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

And while the Longhorns have reloaded their roster with immense talent, headed into next year, one of their current stars recently underwent surgery after the Longhorns wrapped up the 2025 season.

Trevor Goosby Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per a report from Orangebloods' Anwar Richardson on Saturday morning, Longhorns star left tackle Trevor Goosby has recently undergone shoulder surgery and could miss out on the majority of the Longhorns' offseason workouts and will likely miss parts of spring practice; however, there is no long-term concern for the left tackle.

Goosby comes off his first season as the Longhorns' starting left tackle, in which, although the offensive line struggled at times, Goosby was a bright spot all season long, playing 847 snaps and earning a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.3, a pass blocking grade of 80.1, and a run blocking grade of 82.1.

For his efforts in 2025, Goosby was a first-team All-SEC selection, and while the offensive tackle was viewed as one of the top prospects at his position in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Longhorns' left tackle chose to come back to Austin for another year.

Keeping Goosby away from the NFL and retaining him was a big win for the Longhorns because not only does Texas now have quarterback Arch Manning's blindside secured and covered, but the Longhorns' offensive line is undergoing another renovation, and with Goosby, Texas will not have to worry about securing its left tackle.

The Longhorns also retained another big piece of the offensive line in bringing back starting center Connor Robertson, which gives Texas continuity on the offensive line and will have Brandon Baker heading into year three in the program.

The Texas offense line unit took a big hit as the Longhorns head into the 2026 season with the losses of starters Cole Hutson and DJ Campbell, both of whom are out of eligibility, and a mass exodus to the transfer portal, with the likes of Nate Kibble, Connor Stroh, Neto Umeozulu, and Daniel Cruz all finding new homes after entering the portal.

Needing to add pieces to their offensive line, the Longhorns have gone to the transfer portal for additions, finding Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski and, most recently, Wake Forest transfer Melvin Siani.